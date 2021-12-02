Thieves target The Sycamore in German Village

GERMAN VILLAGE, Ohio (WCMH) — Thieves broke into The Sycamore restaurant in the early hours of Thursday morning, but left empty-handed.

The owners posted on social media they will turn a “rough start into some positive energy” by donating 10% of the day’s sales to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

“Last night around 3am, someone smashed our front window, climbed in, and tried to break into our cash registers,” the business posted on social media. “No one was hurt and it seems like nothing was stolen, but it was still jarring for all of us. We opened a little late this morning, but we’re here and ready to serve you. Stop by to see us, we could use your cheer today.”

Although the Instagram post shows the building’s door boarded up, by noon it had been repaired.

“We’re the latest in a string of these sort of restaurant break ins around the city,” the post went on to say. “We know that the issues that cause this type of crime are complex, and we certainly don’t have the answers. But we’ve always wanted to be a place of kindness in our community so today we are going to donate 10% of our sales to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, and turn a rough-start into some positive energy.”

Police reports for the area in the last two week show several burglaries show a porch package theft, and a catalytic converter theft, among other crimes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.