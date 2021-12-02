ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick Celebrates Hanukkah With His and Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Disick is getting in some holiday traditions with his three kids. The 38-year-old businessman took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah with his and Kourtney Kardashian's children -- sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9. "Family first," Scott...

www.ktvb.com

