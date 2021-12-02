Kim Mulkey’s crossroads: Her Baylor past, her LSU present and why she’s not apologizing for any of it

The LSU Women’s Basketball team (3-1) is spending Thanksgiving in Puerto Rico where it is set to play games on Friday and Saturday at the San Juan Shootout. LSU will take on New Mexico State (2-1) on Friday at 1:30 p.m. CT and Missouri State (3-1) at 11:15 a.m. CT on Saturday before heading back to Baton Rouge on Sunday. The games, which will be played in the Coliseo Roberto Clemente, are available to be streamed via Flohoops. Fans can also listen to the games on the LSU Sports Radio Network 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge or online at lsusports.net/live.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO