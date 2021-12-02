Kim Mulkey’s crossroads: Her Baylor past, her LSU present and why she’s not apologizing for any of it

The questions were raised after LSU women's basketball beat UL 70-41 last week in the Tigers’ only true 2021-22 non-conference road game. Is Kim Mulkey willing to schedule the Ragin’ Cajuns again? What about non-conference games against other Louisiana schools?. The new LSU coach was asked just that after her...
Not even 12 hours after playing their best game of the Kim Mulkey era, the LSU women’s basketball team is leaving town for a Thanksgiving “business trip.”. The Tigers play two games in the San Juan Shootout this week, New Mexico State on Friday and Missouri State on Saturday at Roberto Clemente Coliseum. The Tigers play NMSU at 1:30 p.m. Friday and Missouri State at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
The Kim Mulkey Show, an hour-long radio call-in show with LSU, women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey along with play-by-play voice Patrick Wright, will debut at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The show will be broadcast live from TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge. Listeners are encouraged to participate in the...
AMES — Shortly after the St. Louis Cardinals selected Kramer Robertson in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, Iowa State women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly fired off a text to the infielder's mom, Kim Mulkey. Fennelly, a die-hard Cardinals fan, had already spent years coaching against Mulkey, a longtime women's basketball coach at Baylor.
Well, wasn’t that an eventful 48 hours in women’s college basketball? Revenge, upsets, unexpected blowouts, and even an unranked team finally taking down a top-10 opponent after 47 missed opportunities. Consider some of the headlines from Wednesday and Thursday, possibly as vibrant two days of non-conference play as this season...
Louisiana State University women's basketball team has much to celebrate after LSU upset No. 14 Iowa State on Thursday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It was the team's first defeat of a ranked opponent under new head coach Kim Mulkey. In a video shared by LSU on Twitter, a...
It might be too early to say Kim Mulkey’s efforts to reignite a once-proud LSU women’s basketball program are way ahead of schedule, but its clear the Tigers took a giant leap forward last week. LSU’s 69-60 victory Thursday came against Iowa State, a perennial NCAA tournament team and a...
BATON ROUGE – The Kim Mulkey Show, a one-hour radio call-in show with the LSU Women’s Basketball head coach along with play-by-play voice Patrick Wright, will debut on Tuesday. The hour-long show is aired live from TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway, beginning at 7 p.m. CT. Listeners are encouraged to...
SAN JUAN, P.R. – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (3-1) is spending Thanksgiving in Puerto Rico where it is set to play games on Friday and Saturday at the San Juan Shootout. LSU will take on New Mexico State (2-1) on Friday at 1:30 p.m. CT and Missouri State (3-1)...
Brian Kelly's daughter went viral on TikTok after her father left for LSU. Since Kelly was recently hired as a head coach at LSU, his daughter Grace Kelly--who is a senior at Notre Dame--shared a TikTok reacting to her father's departure for the south. "When you still have to graduate...
The LSU Women’s Basketball team (3-1) is spending Thanksgiving in Puerto Rico where it is set to play games on Friday and Saturday at the San Juan Shootout. LSU will take on New Mexico State (2-1) on Friday at 1:30 p.m. CT and Missouri State (3-1) at 11:15 a.m. CT on Saturday before heading back to Baton Rouge on Sunday. The games, which will be played in the Coliseo Roberto Clemente, are available to be streamed via Flohoops. Fans can also listen to the games on the LSU Sports Radio Network 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge or online at lsusports.net/live.
OXFORD — Ole Miss football's reward for a 10-win season will be oh-so sweet.
No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) was selected to face No. 6 Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the 2022 Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 (7:45 p.m. CT, ESPN). Baylor enters the Sugar Bowl as Big 12 champions, fresh off a...
All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who has been mentioned for the Oklahoma job, visited with Tigers commit Jaren Kanak on Tuesday. Here's what Kanak's head coach, Tony Crough, told us about today's meeting.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young added a new NIL deal to his growing list, and this time it involves food. The Crimson Tide star announced he has partnered with Subway, and he now has his own sub. “The Tuscaloosa” is composed of steak, bacon, Monterey cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce. “A...
Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
Comments / 0