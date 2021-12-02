ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defensive coordinator Joe Cullen: Jaguars need to get back to basics when it comes to stopping the run

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
 1 day ago
It’s time for the Jaguars to start putting the clamps on an opponent’s running game again.

The good news might be that running the ball isn’t the highest priority for the Los Angeles Rams (7-4), who will play host to the Jags (2-9) on Sunday (4:05 p.m., FOX) at SoFi Stadium.

The week before, in a 30-10 loss to San Francisco, the Jaguars gave up 171 yards and a 4.2 per-carry average as Deebo Samuel had 79 yards on only eight carries.

Jonathan Taylor tore through the Jags in the first half of a 23-17 loss to the Colts the week before that, gaining 107 of his 116 yards by halftime. The Colts ran for 127 yards in all.

Prior to that three-game stretch, the Jags had allowed a team to run for more than 100 yards only twice in eight games. Getting better at stopping the run also enabled the Jags to unleash their pass rush, and in three games in a row in which the defense gave up an average of only 72.7 yards per game, the Jags had seven sacks and 14 quarterback hits.

And with the pass rush slowed down by allowing opponents to run, the defense has produced only four sacks in the last three games – although it has been close to getting more, with 16 quarterback hits.

“The fundamentals early in that game [vs. Atlanta] were not up to our standards,” said defensive coordinator Joe Cullen on Thursday. “Everybody on defense, with tackling, with striking blocks, getting off the blocks, playing your gap … it was much better in the second half but we can’t come out and start slow in terms of giving the running back the momentum.”

Cullen touched on another aspect of the last three weeks: opposing teams have done most of their damage early and teams have built halftime leads of 14-3, 20-3 and 20-9 behind a combined rushing total of 326 yards and a 6.0 per-carry average before the break.

In the second half of those games, the Jags have allowed 121 yards and a 2.7 per-carry average.

“They [the Falcons] had [38] yards rushing in the second half but we cannot give teams the ability to run the ball like that,” Cullen said.

One of the issues has been the Jaguars playing more zone (or a “two-shell” defense), which usually involves one less defensive back “in the box,” or closer to the line of scrimmage for run support.

“We’ve got to be able to stop the run in a two-shell,” Cullen said. “It’s got to be right from the get-go and it was not up to our standards that we’ve set.”

The Jags are not facing a running back in the same category as Taylor or Patterson this week. The Rams are 24th in the NFL in rushing at 95.2 yards per game and Darrell Henderson Jr. (648 yards, 4.6, five touchdowns) is 14th in the league in rushing. Sony Michel has 305 yards, a 3.9 average and one score).

The Rams have the 10th fewest rushing attempts in the league but they do have prolific quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing to Cooper Kupp, the NFL’s leading receiver in three categories with 92 catches for 1,237 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Former Florida Gator Van Jefferson (33 for 580 yards, four TDs) and tight end Tyler Higbee (39 for 347 yards, three scores) are good complements and the Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr., just as Robert Woods went down for the season with a knee injury.

The Rams are fifth in the NFL in passing with 288.9 yards per game.

Cullen said coach Sean McVay's offense, principles of which he learned as an assistant under Jon Gruden and Mike Shanahan, is complex and doesn't need to pound the football on the ground to be successful.

"You get the motion coming, you’ve got another guy coming after the motion so they get your eyes wandering and all of a sudden, the ball is running your gap and you’re over here not looking at your responsibilities," Cullen said. "They do a really good job at that and they have the play-action passes off of it. And now, they’ve really added, with Matt Stafford, a guy that can drop back on any down and hit every route. So, it’s a challenging offense.”

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins said he still believes the defense isn't disheartened over the last three games.

“I just say we stick to what we have been doing,” he said. “I feel like our defense has been on a steady incline … there’s obviously still things we need to do to keep improving on a week-to-week basis but I like where we’re headed.”

