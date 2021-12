This weekend, Rally Monza served as the season finale for the FIA World Rally Championship for the second consecutive year. This event will be remembered as the end of an era for a few reasons. One reason is that new cars utilizing hybrid powertrains will contest the WRC season next year. Another reason is this rally was the final event for Sébastien Ogier as a full-time WRC competitor.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO