UPDATE: Aside from Kostin, Neal, and David Perron, the Blues will also be missing center Tyler Bozak tonight. With James Neal on injured reserve and Klim Kostin on LTIR, the Blues have called up a familiar face and a new guy. Dakota Joshua is back, and Logan Brown is going to make his regular-season Blues debut tonight. Brown, who you may remember is the son of former Blues defenseman Jeff Brown, has been playing very well for the Springfield Thunderbirds so far this season. Head coach Craig Berube seems very excited about what he will bring to the fourth line.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO