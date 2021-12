Charlie Petrizzo was 16 in the summer of 1979, painting houses for a summer job in Staten Island, New York, where he grew up. The last thing he remembers is a Supertramp song that blared from a transistor radio as he repositioned an aluminum ladder. Then he felt what he describes as the sensation of his eyeballs being sucked out of his face. He had bumped a power line with the ladder. The accident left him with third-degree burns, permanent scarring, and chronic pain—and was his second near-death experience. When he was 5, he was hit by a car and suffered massive brain trauma. Petrizzo eventually made a full recovery. Then came the power line accident.

