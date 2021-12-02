Profile: Wesley Foundation

With the Christmas holidays quickly approaching, several Kilgore ISD campuses have giving opportunities available to help students and their families who are in need this year. Kilgore Primary School has its KPS Angel Tree up and ready for anyone who wishes to volunteer to select an angel and purchase the...
Calvary Lutheran Church, 4412 Central St, will host its 30th annual cookie walk on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Westminster Prebyterian Church, 2915 Glenn Ave., will host its Christmas cookie and craft walk on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homemade cookies and candy will be available for $6 a pound, and a craft table will be available.
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Church of the Nazarene will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. The Rev. Richard Prahl, lead pastor, will preach on Luke 9:28-36. There will be special music by Cheryl Thompson and the worship team. This is Communion Sunday.
Special to the Montrose Daily Press and Delta County Independent. Cedaredge Community United Methodist Church will celebrate Viola Ray’s 100th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 5. Her friends and neighbors are invited to worship at 10 a.m. and a meal/party at 11:15 a.m. The church is the Rock Church on the corner of Aspen and Third NW in Cedaredge. Ray’s actual centennial birthday is Dec. 11.
ELIDA — Mr. and Mrs. Lee Cook are celebrating 60 years of marriage with a family dinner this winter. Cook and the former Lynell Strickland were married Dec. 16, 1961, at the First Church of God in Lima by the Rev. Alfred Brown. They are the parents of two children,...
Ottumwa, IA — Demolition of the former Wesley United Methodist Church is now underway. The abandoned church located on East Second Street was purchased by the Ottumwa Community School District in August. The district purchased the church with plans to turn the space into a high school parking lot and...
The annual Corvallis Nativity Festival is underway. The 28th rendition of the community event began Friday, Dec. 3 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. in Corvallis and runs through Tuesday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., except for Tuesday, when it...
Latter-day Saints meet weekly in chapels dotting the world. All are welcome to join us in these regular weekly meetings. Chapels generally have a sanctuary where worship services are held. We call our worship service “sacrament meeting” because each week we participate in the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper, also known as communion in some churches.
Jackson mayor-elect Carlos Duffey said one of his priorities is to restore hope and pride back into the community. Duffey and current mayor Kay Pippin spoke Saturday, Nov. 27 at a prayer vigil for families who have lost loved ones to violence in Butts County. The vigil was organized by...
Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
“They shall call His name Immanuel, which is translated, ‘God with us.’” Matthew 1:23. Did you know Jesus was named some 730 years before He was born? The prophet Isaiah prophesied to the spiritually struggling nation of Judah. Isaiah 7:14: “The virgin will conceive a child! She will give birth...
Holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas are often thought of as times of plenty, joy and celebration, as families gather around dinner tables to share turkey, ham, stuffing and other favorites. But not all holiday tables are brimming with feasts and treats, as many families in East Texas struggle to fill...
Last year, the City of Kilgore had to deliver some sad news that the 90th annual Kilgore Christmas Parade was being cancelled out of an abundance of caution in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, one year later, the parade returned Tuesday night — and hundreds lined up in...
Families and friends across Missouri and our nation joined around the table to celebrate Thanksgiving. This time of fellowship provides me with an opportunity for reflection, restoration, and gives me hope for the future. Just like many of you, every year since childhood, I have spent this time with my...
Let people’s voices be heard, Pope Francis tells the church. Not just the voices of the clergy and those who speak from the altar, but the voices of those who are normally silent. The voices of those who sit quietly in the pews, and even those who have stopped attending church altogether.. The call for a church synod is to make this happen.
"My suffering was good for me, for it taught me to pay attention to your decrees." -- Psalm 119:71 (NLT) When my wife cooks something, and I am the first to sample it, I must be careful how I answer that question. And she had. A long time had passed since she had cooked a pound cake—something she once specialized in. She texted me a picture of it while I was at work, and I couldn’t wait to get home and taste a slice. After all, pound cake is my favorite.
The flap over workplace vaccine mandates seems to grow every day. A tsunami of workers across the country, including some healthcare workers, are refusing COVID-19 vaccines, often citing religious reasons. So, what is a valid religious exemption?. It must be religious, not just a political or social belief. Title VII...
What or who truly inspires you? A beautiful sunrise or sunset? Someone’s triumph over adversity? A self-proclaimed motivational speaker’s telling you what to do? Or, the Gospel of the forgiveness of sins by grace through faith for the sake of Jesus Christ?. Finding a Biblical answer to the question “what...
I have been in a state of sorrow and lament the last two weeks because of the news alerts about the brazen shoplifting in California, the ongoing shootings in schools and shopping malls, as well as the man driving his SUV through the Community Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. I want to cry out, “please tell me this insanity isn’t happening”. But it has happened.
The people of Kilgore did exceptionally well with the Christmas parade Tuesday evening in spite of road construction and new routes. The re-naming of Kilgore Street to Steve Torrence Street through the month of December was one of the highlights of the evening, along with seeing well-designed floats and entries this year. Positive reviews are still coming in.
