Hero Nation: Celebrating ‘Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green As Barrier-Breaking Captain

“We always knew this was a journey to the chair, but I couldn’t have imagined how rich the journey was going to be to the chair,” Sonequa Martin-Green says on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast about her Michael Burnham finally being named the first Black female Star Trek Captain in Season 4 of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Discovery.

Listen to our conversation with Martin-Green and Star Trek: Discovery creator Alex Kurtzman below:

“Everything I had to learn as Burnham and all the healing inwardly and accepting of inner self before I sat down in that seat, it’s really amazing,” Martin-Green says. “It makes the fact that this is a historical moment.”

“Burnham has learned how to confront herself, but truly, no human is without flaw,” she adds.

Kurtzman, in also detailing how the writers “blew Burnham apart” unlike other Star Trek captains before her, also lays out the future of Paramount’s sci-fi franchise.

In regards to the long-awaited Star Trek: Discovery spinoff starring Michelle Yeoh’s Emperor Philippa Georgiou, Kurtzman tells Deadline, “We’re at an exciting place” with that future show and “it’s very much alive.”

After Picard crossed over greatly into Star Trek: The Next Generation, going where no other Star Trek series went before, Kurtzman also teases that in regards to more crossovers, “inevitably it’s coming somewhere and somehow.”

