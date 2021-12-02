ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Hero Nation: Celebrating ‘Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green As Barrier-Breaking Captain

By Anthony D'Alessandro and Dominic Patten
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWh32_0dCVDzSl00

“We always knew this was a journey to the chair, but I couldn’t have imagined how rich the journey was going to be to the chair,” Sonequa Martin-Green says on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast about her Michael Burnham finally being named the first Black female Star Trek Captain in Season 4 of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Discovery.

Listen to our conversation with Martin-Green and Star Trek: Discovery creator Alex Kurtzman below:

“Everything I had to learn as Burnham and all the healing inwardly and accepting of inner self before I sat down in that seat, it’s really amazing,” Martin-Green says. “It makes the fact that this is a historical moment.”

“Burnham has learned how to confront herself, but truly, no human is without flaw,” she adds.

Kurtzman, in also detailing how the writers “blew Burnham apart” unlike other Star Trek captains before her, also lays out the future of Paramount’s sci-fi franchise.

In regards to the long-awaited Star Trek: Discovery spinoff starring Michelle Yeoh’s Emperor Philippa Georgiou, Kurtzman tells Deadline, “We’re at an exciting place” with that future show and “it’s very much alive.”

After Picard crossed over greatly into Star Trek: The Next Generation, going where no other Star Trek series went before, Kurtzman also teases that in regards to more crossovers, “inevitably it’s coming somewhere and somehow.”

Subscribe to the Hero Nation podcast : Apple Podcasts , Spotify

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Idol’: HBO’s Music Industry Drama Series Adds Six To Cast

HBO has fleshed out its cast for music industry drama series The Idol. Juliebeth Gonzalez has been added as a series regular, and Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Tyson Ritter (Preacher), Kate Lyn Sheil (House of Cards), Liz Sierra and Finley Rose Slater (Playing With Fire) will recur in the series, co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. The high-profile one-hour drama is currently in production. The series, which will be filmed in and around Los Angeles, sees pop star Tesfaye, known for hits including “Blinding Lights,” starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp, as revealed by Deadline in...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Merrin Dungey To Star In Therapist Drama ‘In Between’ In The Works At NBC From Mayim Bialik & Liz Vassey

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing a mystery drama about a therapist who is forced to move to a small town, starring Merrin Dungey. In Between comes from Liz Vassey, the All My Children actress turned writer/producer, and Call Me Kat and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik. Dungey, who stars in Starz’ Shining Vale alongside Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino, plays a highly successful New York City therapist, who is forced to relocate to Between, GA, with a population of 297, after learning her estranged brother was involved in a mysterious accident. While struggling to make a place for herself...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Supernatural Academy’: Peacock Orders YA Animated Series, Sets Cast & Premiere Date

Peacock has ordered Supernatural Academy, a YA animated fantasy series adaptation of Jaymin Eve’s The Supernatural Academy books. The project was developed and written by Gillian Horvath and hails from executive producer Allen Bohbot and 41 Entertainment. Supernatural Academy chronicles an otherworldly adventure of sisters marked at birth. One twin sister was raised in the Supernatural world, confident and popular. The other was raised in the human world, an offbeat outsider. Now they’re about to be reunited at the Supernatural Academy, and neither one of them is thrilled about it. These adversarial twins will have to learn to get over their...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Star Trek: Sonequa Martin-Green Thanks Whoopi Goldberg for Career Success

The Star Trek: Discovery actress also credits Nichelle Nichols for setting the path for her. Star Trek: Discovery gave us a major milestone in the previous season when Michael Burnham became the first Black female captain of a Starfleet ship. However, Sonequa Martin-Green doesn't take the credit all to herself. She has just credited Nichelle Nichols for preparing the path for her and also thanked Whoopi Goldberg for helping her achieve the amazing milestone.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Alex Kurtzman
StarTrek.com

Bringing Star Trek: Discovery To Life in Star Trek Online

Four years ago, the first Star Trek television show to air in twelve years came to our screens. Around the world, fans waited with bated breath to see what this new vision of the Final Frontier would bring. None more so than the developers of Star Trek Online. A narrative, free to play online roleplaying game, STO had been one of many Star Trek creators filling in the gaps those past shows had left behind. For almost a decade, folks like Design Director Al Rivera and Staff Writer Paul Reed had been picking up threads that were left dangling and weaving them into a larger picture of the Star Trek universe. And now, for the first time, they were going to get new content to play with.
VIDEO GAMES
localdvm.com

SEASON FOUR OF STAR TREK: DISCOVERY TAKES FLIGHT!

While the original series in the franchise started traveling around the galaxy in 1966, now 50 years later, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is… going, where no one has gone before. Join DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander in Chantilly, Virginia at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Annex, the home of the Space Shuttle Discovery, the perfect place to talk to The Starfleet’s favorite couple… Dr Hugh Cruz and Lieutenant Paul Stamets.
CHANTILLY, VA
StarTrek.com

First Look: Star Trek: Discovery - "Anomaly"

Spoilers for season four, episode two of Star Trek: Discovery to follow!. Star Trek: Discovery currently streams exclusively on Paramount + in U.S. and is coming soon to Paramount+ internationally in 2022. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Discovery is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Showrunner on Franchise Connections — and That New Federation President

Paramount+’s “Star Trek” franchise keeps shaking things up. Its flagship series “Discovery,” now in its fourth season, has a new leader in the captain’s chair: Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham, whose remarkable arc over the series’ previous 39 episodes set up this moment of her ascension to be especially fulfilling. But “Discovery” is also doing something that “Trek” has never fully embraced before: interconnectedness among its various shows airing at the moment (especially “Picard”) as well as those that wrapped more than 20 years ago, such as “Deep Space Nine” and “Voyager.” Even when those particular shows aired simultaneously in the ‘90s, they...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Captains#Hero Nation#Paramount
FanSided

David Cronenberg really seems to be enjoying his time on Star Trek: Discovery

David Cronenberg is enjoying his time on Star Trek: Discovery. When famed director David Cronenberg popped up in the third season of Star Trek: Discovery, many people were quite surprised. He’s more known for his directorial work, thoug he has acted before. Yet, it wasn’t that reason alone that fans were left a bit perplexed with his involvement.
MOVIES
treknews.net

Star Trek: Discovery Episode 402 “Anomaly” Preview + 17 New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 2 “Anomaly”. Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the second episode of season four on Thursday, November 25th with “Anomaly.” The episode will feature the return of Saru to the Discovery crew and Burnham and Book’s struggle to overcome the events that occurred at the end of last week’s season premiere.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Sonequa Martin-Green is a guest on The View

Sonequa Martin-Green played Sasha on The Walking Dead from season three until her death in season seven. She was the sister of Tyreese (Chad Coleman), and both of these characters meant a lot to many fans. Since leaving the series, Martin-Green has accomplished some significant milestones, many of which she discussed on her appearance on The View.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Star Trek Discovery S4E1 Recap and Review: “Kobayashi Maru”

“Kobyashi Maru” is a provocative start to season 4 of Star Trek Discovery. Despite taking a PR black eye thanks to the way Paramount+ ran roughshod over fans outside the U.S. this week, Star Trek: Discovery successfully launched its fourth season with the high-stakes, action-packed episode “Kobayashi Maru.”. Five months...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Den of Geek

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 2 Easter Eggs & References

This Star Trek: Discovery article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 2: “Anomaly.”. Just because Star Trek: Discovery now flies in the year 3189, centuries after any other Star Trek series or film, the writers still intentionally reference the vast canon of Trek. Part of this is because the DISCO writers are big Trek fans too, but it’s also about making sure everything connects. Recently, showrunner Michelle Paradise said Easter eggs and references are there to ground Discovery “within the larger Star Trek universe,” because they don’t “want to be on an island somewhere.”
TV SERIES
Inverse

Discovery just changed Star Trek robot canon in one surprising way

Robot bodies aren’t what they used to be. In Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, the year is 3189, but it looks like Dr. Culber (Wilson Cruz) is busting out technology from the year 2399. Gray (Ian Alexander) and Adira (Blu del Barrio) are understandably confused. “This is 800-year-old technology?” Gray...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy