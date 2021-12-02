Kim Gordon Shares New Single “Grass Jeans” with Proceeds Going to Fund Texas Choice

Kim Gordon wants to get a burger at the Apple Pan, a tiny burger joint on Los Angeles’ West Side that opened in 1947 and which she began frequenting as a kid. She leans forward on her stool to catch the counterman’s eye: “I’ll have a hickory burger, no cheese – and could I get a slice of raw onion on that?” Gordon, who played bass and shared vocals in the heroically inventive noise band Sonic Youth, is awesomely overdressed for the place: black top with a dramatic horizontal slit exposing her lower back; matching black miniskirt; black heels. “My family used to live in a house on the other side of Pico, then we moved to another house close by, and we always came here,” Gordon says. “There was this guy, Gordon, who worked here for years. I remember him as this tall guy who just progressively got fatter as time went on.” She smiles at this memory, then gestures across the street, where an enormous mall looms. “You can see how this place is just dwarfed by new developments now.” Not that change is necessarily bad. She just noticed a Guitar Center next door: “I’m actually looking for a tremolo pedal. . .”

