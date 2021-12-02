ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Gordon Shares New Single “Grass Jeans” with Proceeds Going to Fund Texas Choice

By Margaret Farrell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been two years since Kim Gordon released her solo album No Home Record. Today, she’s shared the first new music since, with a single called “Grass Jeans.” It was recorded with touring band members Sterling Laws, Sarah Register, and Camilla...

As the topic of abortion bans and potentially the fate of Roe v. Wade once again comes before the Supreme Court, the debate over women's rights and whether or not they should have autonomy over their bodies is now squarely in the public eye. And while the fate of that conversation may be tenuous given the state of our current judicial reality, artists aren't taking it lying down.
Kim Gordon – “Grass Jeans”

A couple years ago, Kim Gordon released her impressive debut solo album, No Home Record, and since then she’s taken those songs on the road and linked up with Aaron Dilloway for a new Body/Head record. Today, she’s releasing a new single called “Grass Jeans,” with all of this month’s proceeds going to Fund Texas Choice.
Listen to Kim Gordon’s new song for a good cause, ‘Grass Jeans’

Kim Gordon has released ‘Grass Jeans’, a new song for a good cause. The single is her first new music since 2019’s No Home Record. All proceeds from the single in December will go to Fund Texas Choice, a non-profit organisation that pays for people from the state to travel to abortion clinics.
