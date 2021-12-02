ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach Woman Allegedly Attacks Mother, Wrongly Claims She Won’t Be Arrested

By STAFF REPORT
 1 day ago
Christine Delpidio, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: LAW AND JUSTICE UNIT | BocaNewsNow.com

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman remains in the Palm Beach County Jail Thursday afternoon following her arrest on Monday for “battery on a person 65 years of age or older.”

Christine Delpidio of the 1500 block of NW 18th Avenue allegedly pushed her mother into a vanity mirror, then held her there. When the mother scratched Christine in an effort to break free, Christine allegedly thought that would be enough for her to avoid jail. She was wrong.

The following is part of the police report written by the responding officer:

On 11/28/21 at approximately 1953 hours, I responded to 1531 NW 18th Ave Unit 103B in reference to an assault. The complainant had left her residence after an argument with her daughter, Christine Delpidio, and walked to the guardhouse of this development to call the police. I made contact with the woman, and she provided me with the following sworn statement: She was having an argument with Christine about issues that they were having with their neighbor next door. The argument was about how the neighbor is always antagonizing them and how the neighbor has stolen their mail in the past. However, Christine became upset at her and the argument turned physical. Christine angrily and violently came at her and pushed her against a vanity mirror inside of the residence with both her hands. Christine held her against the mirror and would not let her go. In defending herself and trying to get away from Christine, she scratched Christine in the neck area so she could get free.”

Also from the report:

“She attempted to call the police at the residence but Christine took her phone
away so she could not call the police. She walked to the guard gate to use the phone to call the police because Christine would not return her phone. I did not observe any injuries on the victim, but she complained that her neck and arm were hurting from trying to get away from Christine. Officers responded to the residence to make contact with Christine but the door was locked. The victim did not have her key as she left it inside of the residence when she left to call the police at the guard gate. Officers knocked on the door of the residence but got no response. Officer Bolanos responded to the scene to attempt to open the door as he is trained in picking locks. While attempting to open the door, officers heard Christine inside saying that officers were not going to enter the residence and they needed to leave. Officers pleaded with Christine for her to open the door to give a statement of the events of the incident, but she refused. Christine kept on saying that she was not going to get arrested because she was assaulted.”

“With (the victim’s) consent, officers opened the door of the residence and made entry. Christine was very belligerent and agitated that officers had entered the residence. Christine continued to say that she was not going to get arrested and she was the one that was assaulted. Christine walked away from officers and ran into the bathroom of the residence and refused to come out. Christine was read Miranda Warning and she stated that the argument started because of the neighbors and then everything just escalated. Christine stated that she, and (her mother) are always arguing about every small thing. Christine stated that she got into (her mother’s) face but she did not push her. Christine stated (her mother) became upset and scratched her in the face. Officers observed a small scratch on Christine’s face and neck. when asked why she took away Joanne’s phone, Christine stated that she did not want Joanne to call the police as she is always calling the police for no reason.”

“Based on the above stated facts, probable cause exists to charge Christine Delpidio with 1 count of Battery on Person 65 YOA or Older pursuant to F.S.S. 784.08 (2C) and 1 count of Depriving Someone of Ueing 911 pursuant to F.S.S. 914.22 (1) (E).”

Christine Delpidio is being held on $2,000 bond.

