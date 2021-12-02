ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

Shots fired as SWAT team served warrant at Immokalee home, no one hurt

By Rachel Heimann Mercader, Naples Daily News
 1 day ago
Gunfire was exchanged while Collier County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team executed a search warrant at an Immokalee home Thursday morning.

No one was injured, sheriff's officials said in a news release, and an active investigation is underway.

Protest planned:Immokalee community plans protest outside sheriff's office a year after deputy shot, killed man

Naples shooting:Naples Park shooting: One suspect may have been angry over victim dating ex-girlfriend

The team served the narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Habitat Center in Immokalee at 6 a.m.

The release said no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back at NaplesNews.com for updates.

