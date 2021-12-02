ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Justice for Evelyn: Megan Boswell court appearance pushed to January 2022

By Mackenzie Moore
 1 day ago

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the mother of deceased 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, was originally set to appear in court Friday for a bond motion, but that date has been pushed back to Jan. 21 at 9 a.m., according to the Sullivan County Court Clerk.

The January appearance will entail Boswell’s attorney’s request to lower her bond, which is set at $1 million. Another request filed on Sept. 29 calls for two separate trials.

She remains in the Sullivan County Jail and faces 19 charges , including two counts of felony murder following the discovery of her daughter’s body on a relative’s property in Sullivan County after a months-long search.

Boswell last appeared in court in late September, when her trial date was set for Sept. 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

