Community Impact Heroes: Hannibal Square Community Land Trust top exec emphasizes affordable homeownership, not just rentals

Central Florida’s connectivity issues are a major concern. That's because multiple, affordable transportation options are critical to quickly and efficiently get workers to and from where they need to go when they need to get there. There are 527,000 jobs within a 30-minute commute for most local residents with a car, but only 5,600 of those are accessible by mass transit in the same time frame, per the Center for Transportation Studies.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO