ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Community Impact Heroes: Hannibal Square Community Land Trust top exec emphasizes affordable homeownership, not just rentals

By Alex Soderstrom
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Orlando Business Journal is highlighting several individuals as part of our 2021 Community Impact coverage, people who have made strides in solving the region's challenges in Health Care, Workforce Development & Education, Transportation and Affordable Housing. Read about the Community Impact Heroes in OBJ's Dec. 3-9, 2021, weekly edition....

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Business Journal

Community Impact: Transportation

Central Florida’s connectivity issues are a major concern. That's because multiple, affordable transportation options are critical to quickly and efficiently get workers to and from where they need to go when they need to get there. There are 527,000 jobs within a 30-minute commute for most local residents with a car, but only 5,600 of those are accessible by mass transit in the same time frame, per the Center for Transportation Studies.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Community Impact: Affordable Housing

A lack of homes that metro Orlando’s working population can afford is a longstanding issue. However, the problem was exacerbated by a drastic 20% increase in home prices and 28% hike in rents since last year, per the Orlando Regional Realtor Association and Apartment List. Meanwhile, rising costs of land, labor and materials makes it even more complicated to pencil out plans for developing and building reasonably priced homes and apartments.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Orange County, FL
Real Estate
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Real Estate
Orange County, FL
Business
City
Apopka, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Orlando Business Journal

Community Impact: Workforce Development & Education

Central Florida is striving to recover from the pandemic’s economic impact, and beginning to rebuild and retrain local workforces. The Great Resignation is a real problem, as the number of Americans who quit their job in September rose to 3% — the highest rate recorded since 2000, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed. That works out to 4.4 million people quitting in September, up 164,000 from August.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Community Impact Heroes: Harris Rosen puts spotlight on improving employee health access

Orlando Business Journal is highlighting several individuals as part of our 2021 Community Impact coverage, people who have made strides in solving the region's challenges in Health Care, Workforce Development & Education, Transportation and Affordable Housing. Read about the Community Impact Heroes in OBJ's Dec. 3-9, 2021, weekly edition. Expanding...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Community Impact Heroes: How Carlos Velasco of Acousti Engineering took training needs into his own hands

So, the regional manager of Orlando-based specialty contractor Acousti Engineering Co. of Florida — a 21-year veteran and a partner of the firm — decided to take matters into his own hands. He created an in-house program whereby existing employees would get paid to be cross-trained. They would spend a few hours on a Saturday coming into a specific room within the building to get practical experience on building acoustical ceilings, learning how to do things like install light fixtures, sprinklers, noise control/reduction features, as well as wall panel systems.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Housing Market#Community Impact#The U S Census Bureau
Orlando Business Journal

Community Impact Heroes: How Shepherd's Hope CEO Pam Gould helps maintain health care for uninsured workers

Orlando Business Journal is highlighting several individuals as part of our 2021 Community Impact coverage, people who have made strides in solving the region's challenges in Health Care, Workforce Development & Education, Transportation and Affordable Housing. Read about the Community Impact Heroes in OBJ's Dec. 3-9, 2021, weekly edition. Pam...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Allstate Fence and Rail LLC.

Orlando area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended November 26, 2021. Year to date through November 26, 2021, the court recorded 63 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 49% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Community Impact Heroes: Brightline's Christine Kefauver sets the stage for a long-term plan to improve mobility

Orlando Business Journal is highlighting several individuals as part of our 2021 Community Impact coverage, people who have made strides in solving the region's challenges in Health Care, Workforce Development & Education, Transportation and Affordable Housing. Read about the Community Impact Heroes in OBJ's Dec. 3-9, 2021, weekly edition. Christine...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Orlando Business Journal

Community Impact Heroes: City of Orlando's Tanya Wilder weaves mobility network from bikes to flying vehicles

Nevertheless, Wilder is optimistic about the potential of Orlando's transportation network, and the city has a plan in place that touches nearly every aspect of connectivity. What were your biggest 2021 accomplishments in moving the needle on local transportation needs?. Bicycle and pedestrian projects: As part of our efforts toward...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Community Impact Heroes: Wendover to kick off work on Universal affordable housing and more in 2022

Orlando Business Journal is highlighting several individuals as part of our 2021 Community Impact coverage, people who have made strides in solving the region's challenges in Health Care, Workforce Development & Education, Transportation and Affordable Housing. Read about the Community Impact Heroes in OBJ's Dec. 3-9, 2021, weekly edition. In...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Community Impact Heroes: Joe Moye of Beep sees extending of technology as future of the connectivity

Autonomous vehicles have been emerging in Central Florida, and Joe Moye is one of the faces at the forefront of that movement. Moye has helped southeast Orlando's 17-square-mile Lake Nona community keep its cutting-edge reputation with the Move Nona system and its driverless electric shuttles that travel on multiple routes in the neighborhood at a top speed of 15 miles per hour.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando

Comments / 0

Community Policy