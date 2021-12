Are you spending more time at home with your pet post-pandemic? Here’s how to make sure it’s a safe and happy space for both of you!. One storyline that has been heartwarming to follow since the start of the pandemic is the increase in pet adoptions. Cats and dogs, whether they were welcomed as fosters or permanent family members brought joy, happiness and unconditional love during a dark time. And now, with people spending more time at home than before the pandemic, pets are enjoying extra walks and more snuggles! Here’s how pet parents can ensure that their home is not just a safe space for themselves, but also their pets!

