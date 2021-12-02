Route 9 in Latham has reopened

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Route 9 was closed between Boght Road and Old Loudon Road due to police activity for a little over an hour Thursday. The road closure was reported by the Department of Transportation. The road has reopened.

Colonie police say they were responding to reports of an emotionally distressed man in a vehicle with a knife. Police say they were able to talk the person out of the vehicle unarmed. They have been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.