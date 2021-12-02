ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham, NY

Route 9 in Latham has reopened

 1 day ago

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Route 9 was closed between Boght Road and Old Loudon Road due to police activity for a little over an hour Thursday. The road closure was reported by the Department of Transportation. The road has reopened.

Colonie police say they were responding to reports of an emotionally distressed man in a vehicle with a knife. Police say they were able to talk the person out of the vehicle unarmed. They have been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

