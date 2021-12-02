ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Carson, ho! No. 19 SDSU hosts Utah State in MWC title game

By BERNIE WILSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqKZk_0dCVCOUh00
1 of 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs have to make one more trip to the Los Angeles suburb of Carson, this time to host the Mountain West Conference championship game Saturday against Utah State in their temporary home at a soccer pitch.

Win and the Aztecs (11-1, 7-1 MWC) will gladly make a final drive up interstates 5/405 this year, because the MWC title includes a berth in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Dec. 18.

The Aztecs haven’t played in San Diego since 2019. Due to the pandemic affecting the 2020 schedule, the school decided to move up demolition of 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium earlier than originally planned to help expedite construction of 35,000-seat Aztec Stadium. It will open in time for the 2022 season as the first part of a campus expansion in Mission Valley.

So the Aztecs have made the 232-mile round trip to Dignity Health Sports Park, the 27,000-seat home of the MLS’ Los Angeles Galaxy, for home games since last season. Crowds were sparse early this season, due to the drive and late kickoff times, but attendance picked up for last Friday’s 27-16 win against Boise State, which kicked off at 9 a.m. PST.

“When you looked up in those stands, it was a much more, I want to say packed crowd, but fan-friendly crowd,” coach Brady Hoke said. “From that point that was fun. Our guys have done a great job preparing, knowing that this is how it is. They can’t do anything about it but just go out and play the best football we can.”

SDSU, which is 6-1 at Carson this year and 9-2 in two seasons, is trying for its first MWC championship since winning consecutive titles in 2015-16 under coach Rocky Long. Utah State (9-3, 6-2) lost to Fresno State in its only championship game appearance, in 2013.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Aggies are a school-record 6-0 on the road this season and relish their underdog status, particularly after feeling they were snubbed when the all-conference teams were named.

“There are a lot of well-deserving guys that aren’t on the list. It’s kind of been the environment we’ve felt like we’ve been in all season,” first-year coach Blake Anderson said. “Nobody expected anything from us when the season started. ... This is a very chip-on-your-shoulder, blue-collar group of dudes and this is something I think they’ll welcome. There’ll be a chip on their shoulder going into Saturday, which is exactly where I want it to be.”

THUNDER LEG

Punter/placekicker Matt Araiza, the MWC Special Teams Player of the Year, remains the Aztecs’ most potent threat after repeatedly forcing opponents into bad field position with booming punts. Araiza, a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, leads the FBS in punt average at 51.5 yards and is on pace to break the FBS record of 50.98. The junior from San Diego has an NCAA-record 38 punts that have traveled at least 50 yards, an NCAA-record 18 punts that have gone 60 yards and 36 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Araiza also handles kickoffs and PATS/field goals.

QB MATCHUP

Utah State junior quarterback Logan Bonner is coming off a big performance in a 35-10 win against New Mexico when he tied the school record with five touchdown passes and threw for 306 yards. He has 3,236 yards and 32 TDs this season, against 10 interceptions. The Aztecs are expected to start Jordon Brookshire, who came off the bench late in the first half to help rally the Aztecs to 24 straight points against BSU. Brookshire passed for 192 yards and one touchdown, and also ran for a score after Lucas Johnson went out with a knee injury.

WIN 22

The Aztecs are aiming for the 22nd conference championship in school history. “I think there’s a group of guys who want to have a legacy and part of that legacy is winning championships,” Hoke said. “It’s something that we talk about every day. When I enter a room, and when coach Long used to enter a room, there were a couple of things you asked the team , and it has always been win, and it’s win 22.”

HISTORY

Utah State is 5-63 all-time against teams ranked in The Associated Press poll, but has won four of its last 13 meetings against Top 25 teams. The highest-ranked team the Aggies have beaten was No. 18 BYU in 2014. Their last win versus an AP Top 25 team was against No. 21 Boise State in 2015.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Tom Herman News

With so many coaching changes taking place in college football, Tom Herman’s name is starting to circulate in some rumors. On Wednesday, the former Texas head coach addressed his future. Herman, who is currently an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears, told Andy Staples of The Athletic that his preference...
NFL
On3.com

Lincoln Riley shifts blame for messy exit from Oklahoma

New USC head coach Lincoln Riley is a few days into his tenure in Los Angeles, but he isn’t completely done with discussing his decision to leave Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Riley joined Fox analyst Joel Klatt to discuss his abrupt departure from Norman and why the college football calendar forces people to make these quick decisions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly offers honest explanation for why he left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly changed the college football landscape on Monday when he decided to leave Notre Dame after ten years to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. There have been plenty of reactions to the dramatic career change. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn wondered why Kelly would think this was a better option. Current Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems to have seen the writing on the wall and wasn’t too surprised. Plenty of people around college football are concerned about how it impact’s the Irish’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
Local
Utah College Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Carson, CA
Sports
Carson, CA
College Sports
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Carson, CA
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Anthony Brown costs Oregon in Pac-12 title game with unbelievable decision

The Oregon Ducks had a disastrous first half in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, and it was punctuated by one of the worst throws of the entire season. The Ducks were already down 20-0 to Utah with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, leaving them with a huge hole to dig out of in the second half. Despite having the ball at their own 26-yard line and only 27 seconds to do something with it, Oregon decided to try to move the ball through the air with one timeout remaining.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Hoke
The Spun

Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#College Football#Mwc#Ap#Aztecs#Mls#Boise State#Fresno State#Aggies
On3.com

4-star OL Kam Dewberry names top 3, sets commitment date

Four-star Humble (Texas) Atascocita interior offensive lineman Kam Dewberry is down to three schools, he tells On3. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are three schools that the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Dewberry will focus on going forward. He also will announce his commitment on December 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Who is Danny Manning? Former Wake Forest coach, Kansas star and NBA veteran will be Maryland men’s basketball interim coach.

Mark Turgeon is out, and Danny Manning is in. Maryland men’s basketball announced Friday that Turgeon has stepped down as head coach after 10-plus seasons at the helm, and Manning will take over the program for the remainder of the season. The 54-year-old Manning was hired by Maryland in the offseason to fill the vacated spot left by DeAndre Haynes, who joined Shaka Smart’s staff at Marquette ...
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

Four-Star OL Earnest Greene breaks down his final four

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco offensive lineman Earnest Greene just cut his list of schools down to four. Greene will make his commitment from a final list that includes Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas. He’s set to commit at the All-American Bowl January 8 although we cold see him puling the trigger sooner if he feels really good about a school and does’t want to wait it out.
NFL
dailytrib.com

Win puts Flames in state title game

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team will play for the six-man Class 2A state championship of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools after a 32-16 win against Conroe Covenant on Nov. 26. The Flames (12-0, 6-0 District 4) face Waco Live Oak Classical (12-0, 5-0 District...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

671K+
Followers
356K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy