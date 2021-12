One of the reasons Sister Wives Kody Brown overly enforced rules in the beginnings of COVID was two-fold. Firstly, he has a large family. Because he rotates between three out of four wives, he did not want to be the carrier of the virus. If the wives and kids were lazy when it came to social distancing and abiding by rules, it could harm everyone on a grander scale. Secondly, he has two children who were at higher risk.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO