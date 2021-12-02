ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Golden-Agers tree brings gifts to seniors

 1 day ago
The Golden Agers Gift Tree is up at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center, according to director Karon Weatherman. Every year, homebound seniors are asked to make a...

Senior Activity Center Friendsgiving 2021

No matter what age you are, it’s never too late to make friends! The Senior Activity Center hosted Friendsgiving on Nov. 17. The food was scrumptious and the company was delightful. Everyone brought a dish to pass and director Karon Weatherman provided the main dish. Photos by Abbi Beggs.
Final Tira News for 11/19 by Jan Vaughn

After several weeks of no news to report, I decided that the Tira News has run its course. I want to express my appreciation to all who contributed reports throughout the years and all who shared with me that they enjoyed reading about our community. Also, a special thanks goes out to all who made sure that our news was published.
Turkey Talk: Thanksgiving Safe Food Handling by Johanna Hicks

Every year around this time, I receive phone calls from individuals about selecting the correct size turkey, thawing, and cooking. This holiday season, the challenge of selecting and cooking a holiday turkey is further complicated by difficulties with the food supply chain. According the Dr. David Anderson, AgriLife Extension economist, a drop in production from last year is driving up the cost of turkey. He indicated that turkey numbers and pounds produced are at their lowest number since 2015, causing price per pound to increase.
Hopkins County Junior Heifer Show a Success

Hopkins County’s Junior Heifer Show took place on Oct. 30, and helped the youth of the county exhibit their commercial cattle. It also provided scholarship opportunities for those involved. Top Awards:. Lila Bettes-Grand Champion Overall and Champion Bred Division (Angus) Rolando Massey- Reserve Grand Champion Overall and Reserve Bred Divison...
Geneaology society to elect officers, discuss DNA

WHEN: Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. WHERE: HCGS Library, 611 N. Davis St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. WHAT: Summary of DNA Evolution from 1st Human to Modern Day. Don Easterling was born and raised in Franklin County. He graduated from Talco High School in 1954 and from East Texas State University in 1958. He retired from teaching in 2000 and lives on the family farm in north Franklin County. He is a fourth generation Texan.
