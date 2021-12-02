THE SAVY SENIOR

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dear Savvy Senior, My 80-year-old father has an old flip phone he carries around with him for emergency purposes, but I’ve heard that these devices will soon be phased out. Is this true? If so, how can we know if his phone will be affected, and where can I find him...

KCCI.com

End of 3G service could leave many disconnected. Here's what to do

If your mobile phone is more than a few years old, you may need to upgrade before your provider shuts down its 3G network, to avoid losing service, the FCC warns. Starting as early as Jan. 1 2022, 3G service will no longer work, as cell carriers shut down the old network to make room for 5G service which promises higher speed and greater reliability.
CELL PHONES
KRMG

What the end of 3G means for your old phones

If you’ve been dragging your feet on replacing your old cell phones, you may want to start looking for a new device now. The FCC said that as early as Jan. 1, some carriers will be turning off their 3G service. AT&T will finish turning off 3G by February. Verizon...
CELL PHONES
WBAY Green Bay

3G services ending soon, not upgrading will ultimately impact calls

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - With just a month left in 2021 and as people think about gifts for the holidays, some people will need to think about upgrading their technology. Most cellular companies will be ending their 3G services in 2022 to make way for more efficient and faster 5G coverage. Those who do not upgrade their devices that are not compatible will eventually have problems using them at all.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

T-Mobile blankets 60% of Americans with Ultra Capacity 5G thanks to Sprint's network bands

T-Mobile promised it will offer wider nationwide coverage over its super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G network by the end of 2021, and it delivered. The Un-carrier just sent us a presser indicating that its mid-band 5G network now covers 200 million Americans, way ahead of the year's end goal. That's not the even faster mmWave 5G that Verizon calls Ultrawide Band and is also deployed by AT&T, but rather the bands that T-Mobile inherited from Sprint.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Are the Days of the $10 Cell Phone Plan Numbered?

One of the best things about the mobile industry in the US is our plethora of super-cheap virtual operators. Companies like Tello, Ting, and US Mobile (all featured in our story on the best cheap cell phone plans) deliver talk-and-text plans for under $10, and data plans for not much more. They do that because our carriers want to soak up customers who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford mainstream plans. But low-price customers can be difficult to serve, with lots of turnover and associated costs. So instead of marketing directly to those customers, the carriers sell network capacity in bulk to smaller companies (MVNOs) that deal with the marketing and customer relationships.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Verizon is automatically tracking subscribers; here's how you can opt out

CORRECTION: Verizon no longer owns Yahoo. It was part of Verizon Media Group which was sold to Apollo as of September 1st. Verizon has recently been promoting its new Custom Experience programs by sending out emails to customers telling them all about it. The programs allow the nation's largest wireless carrier to track the location of devices, the phone numbers that you call, and more. And to top it off, the company is automatically enrolling its subscribers into the programs.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

The T-Mobile Cyber Monday deals include a completely free smartphone and more

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals were a bit of a disappointment, consisting mostly of existing deals the carrier already offered. Their Cyber Monday deals, however, might be worth taking a look. The carrier has announced their Cyber Monday deals this morning on their newsroom website. The deals include a choice of...
TECHNOLOGY
UpNorthLive.com

911 administrators warning cell phone users of changes in 2022

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The National Association of State 911 Administrators (NASNA) is issuing a warning regarding older cell phones. With the retirement of 3G networks and support of phones using 3G service, some phones may no longer work in early 2022. This may include other devices that use 3G connectivity,...
CELL PHONES
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

3G Is Shutting Down: What Does This Mean for "Basic" Phones?

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. As early as January 2022, mobile providers like AT&T, T-Mobile,...
CELL PHONES
Atlantic City Press

Your old 3G cellphone may not work in 2022

CELL PHONES
CNET

Best prepaid phone plans in 2021

There are plenty of phone plans available in the US. While most Americans subscribe to services directly from AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon, a number of smaller providers can get you solid service for a cheaper rate. Whereas the main carriers now focus primarily on unlimited plans, these smaller carriers still offer a variety of plans with set allotments of data.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Samsung's Galaxy A13 5G is launching in the US for $249

Samsung announced Wednesday that AT&T wireless will begin selling the Galaxy A13 5G on Dec. 3. This $250 smartphone has only been available outside of the US until now. T-Mobile is expected to carry the A13 5G in January 2022, according to Samsung. The Galaxy A13 5G has a 6.5-inch...
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Verizon customers might want to check their privacy settings ASAP

Verizon customers take note: One of the telecom giant’s latest, seemingly bland email blasts contains some potentially major privacy changes under the guise of a more “tailored” service. A new program innocuously titled the “Verizon Custom Experience” is sold to users as a way for the company to “personalize our...
TECHNOLOGY
telecoms.com

AT&T and Verizon lower 5G power through gritted teeth

AT&T and Verizon have informed the FCC that they will lower the power levels of their 5G services using C-band spectrum for six months, but it’s pretty clear they’re not thrilled about it. In a missive to FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, the US operators confirmed they will minimise energy coming...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

The best Mobiles.co.uk deals in December 2021

When it comes to choosing where to buy your brand new mobile phone deal, you really can be spoilt for choice. Whether you're looking for a contract, something SIM-free or a refurbished phone deal, one of the many names that comes up near the top is Mobiles.co.uk. The Carphone Warehouse-owned...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Verizon's "Project Ironman" reportedly features 5G Motorola AR glasses

Xiaomi might be the first manufacturer to produce a phone powered by Qualcomm's rebranded Snapdragon application processor line, but Motorola has made it clear that it will be one of the first to offer a handset powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. According to Android Central, Motorola's head of customer experience, Ruben Castano, has already teased this development.
ELECTRONICS

