THE SAVY SENIOR

One of the best things about the mobile industry in the US is our plethora of super-cheap virtual operators. Companies like Tello, Ting, and US Mobile (all featured in our story on the best cheap cell phone plans) deliver talk-and-text plans for under $10, and data plans for not much more. They do that because our carriers want to soak up customers who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford mainstream plans. But low-price customers can be difficult to serve, with lots of turnover and associated costs. So instead of marketing directly to those customers, the carriers sell network capacity in bulk to smaller companies (MVNOs) that deal with the marketing and customer relationships.

