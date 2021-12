This week, the house committee investigating the January 6th insurrection is expected to decide whether it will refer Mark Meadows for criminal contempt charges for defying his subpoena. The decision comes amid attempts to get the former White House Chief of Staff for former President Trump to comply with the panel’s request as it seeks more information about the events the lead up to the Capitol Riots on January 6th. The committee has already referred criminal contempt charges for former Trump ally Steve Bannon and issued new subpoenas last week to five of Trump’s allies.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO