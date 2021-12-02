ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Germany’s Merkel at farewell ceremony: Don’t tolerate hate

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Germans to stand up to hatred, at a military ceremony Thursday bidding her farewell after 16 years in office. Merkel was honored with a traditional military musical performance and march in front of almost all the country’s political elite — save for...

