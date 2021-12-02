ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncansville, PA

Auditor General: Duncansville FD relief association misused state funds

By WJAC staff
WJAC TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlair Co., PA (WJAC) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor says his office found evidence that the Duncansville Volunteer Fire Department Relief Association misused state funding during a recent compliance audit. According to the report, the...

wjactv.com

