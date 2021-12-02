ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense review: This gaming headset will shake you… literally

By Alejandro Medellin
inputmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense and Kraken V3 Pro are not like your average gaming headphones. What differentiates these gaming headsets from the pack are Lofelt’s L5 haptic drivers, which vibrate and give textures to sounds like footsteps or grenades going off. Combined with positional audio, there’s arguably no gaming headset...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best gaming laptops for 2021

A good gaming rig may cost you, but for those serious about their gaming experience -- and with a budget to match -- it's frequently worth it to drop some serious cash to build the ideal gaming setup. Gaming laptops have evolved to keep up with the needs of even the most intense gamers, who know that having the right equipment can often be as important as skill to raise your stats.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Hurry — Dell is practically giving away this gaming laptop for Black Friday!

Right now, we have a fantastic gaming laptop Black Friday deal for you. Dell has the G15 Gaming Laptop for just $600 saving you $419 on the usual price. With some great hardware under the hood, this is the ideal system for gaming on the move or when you simply have limited space at home. It’s just one of the many Black Friday gaming laptop deals we’re spotting right now while we pinpoint the absolute best Black Friday deals overall. Snap it up now while stocks last.
COMPUTERS
T3.com

This Samsung Black Friday soundbar deal is the best I've seen this year

If you were waiting for the best Black Friday deals so you could upgrade your home entertainment kit, a cracking Samsung soundbar deal has just dropped at Currys. The Samsung HW-Q700A/XU 3.1.2 Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos was previously £699, and now it's just £399. That's £300 off, so as deals go this is a bit of a blockbuster.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is still practically giving away this Ryzen 5 gaming laptop

For gamers with the PC as their preferred platform, Cyber Monday provided amazing opportunities at discounts when upgrading their gear, as there was no shortage of gaming PC Cyber Monday deals and Cyber Monday laptop deals, particularly Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals. If you weren’t able to take advantage of the best Cyber Monday deals, the good news is that some of these offers are still available, such as Walmart’s $211 discount for the Lenovo Legion 5, which brings the gaming laptop’s price down to $699 from its original price of $910. It’s unclear how long this deal will last — it may be a mistake that it’s still online — so if you like it, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Kraken#Synapse Software#Input#Thx Spatial Audio#Razer Triforce Titanium
Gadget Flow

Razer Kaira Pro Headphones for PlayStation feature Razer HyperSense to feel what you hear

Feel what you hear when gaming with the Razer Kaira Pro Headphones for PlayStation. Engineered with the brand’s HyperSense technology, this gaming gadget ensures that you completely lose yourself in gameplay. Using dynamic, intelligent haptics, this technology delivers lifelike vibrations with excellent positional accuracy. It also works with music and movies, helping to bring audio to life. Moreover, the Razer Kaira Pro Headphones for PlayStation sport titanium-coated drivers to tune highs, mids, and lows separately. As a result, you’ll experience a full range of sound for more immersive gaming. Best of all, the HyperClear microphone rejects noise from the sides and back for better voice isolation when you’re commuting with teammates. Finally, receive a variety of connectivity options—Bluetooth, a USB-C dongle, and wireless 2.4 GHz. You can even connect a Bluetooth device to automatically receive calls when you’re gaming.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Review: EPOS H3 Hybrid headset – excellent sound and great versatility

For gamers, a good headset is an essential part of any setup. Sure, you can crank up the volume on your TV to try and immerse yourself into a match of Call of Duty, but it’s just not the same as joining the fight with a nice headset to give you the upper hand. EPOS understands the importance of good sound, so today we’re going to take a look at the EPOS H3 Hybrid gaming headset.
ELECTRONICS
techraptor.net

Razer Viper Ultimate Review

Wireless mice can occasionally be a little hit or miss. Though the improved functionality is noticeable, the things you give up to have it leave just as big an impact. The Razer Viper Ultimate promises many things and manages to give so much more. Razer Viper Ultimate - How does...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Tom's Hardware

Best Gaming Headset Deals 2021

The best gaming headsets are going on sale for Black Friday and throughout the end of November, and we're here to help you find the best deals on a new pair of cans. Peripherals like headsets are in the perfect price range to make great gifts as we head into the holidays, plus they can be great compliments to make sure you're getting the most out of the best gaming PCs as you upgrade.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Razer's best headsets are on sale for a steal ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is the best time of year for audiophiles looking to score big on discounted headsets. Whether you're in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds or want a headset to go along with your PS5 or Xbox, there are plenty of deals to go around. Ahead of Black Friday, a ton of Razer headsets have been discounted at multiple retailers. If you're unfamiliar with Razer, just know that it makes some of the best, high-quality headsets in the business.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

My beloved Razer DeathAdder gaming mouse is only $20 right now

The Razer DeathAdder Essential is on-sale at Amazon in a limited-time deal for $19.99, a whopping $30 off the list price. The DeathAdder has been my gaming mouse for several years now, and tops our list of the best gaming mice, knocking the once-venerable Sidewinder off the mat. It's lightweight,...
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Holiday Gift Ideas 2021: Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard

With the holidays coming up really quickly, holiday shopping season is in full swing and we have some great gift ideas in our Holiday Buyer’s Guides, like this Razer Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard. The Razer Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard is one of the best holiday gift ideas if you have...
TECHNOLOGY
Popular Mechanics

The Best Nintendo Switch Headsets for Immersive Gaming

It’s no secret that the built-in speakers in the Nintendo Switch leave something to be desired. They’re small, occasionally tinny, and don’t always do justice to the beautiful audio in indie games like The Gardens Between. Gamers have long considered headphones the best way to enjoy your Switch experience, especially with games like Breath of the Wild that have such complex sound.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Razer Huntsman V2 review: the fastest premium gaming keyboard yet

Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless... Razer - Huntsman V2 Full Size... Razer Huntsman V2 Optical... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. What you should take away from this Razer Huntsman V2 review is that this is the best gaming keyboard you can buy if you want serious speed and you don’t mind splashing out a bit.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

HyperX Cloud Core wireless gaming headset

The new HyperX Cloud Core wireless gaming headset is now available to purchase priced at $100 and features Dynamic, 53 mm with neodymium magnets and features a form factor of over ear, circumaural, closed back ear cups offering a frequency response of 10 Hz – 21 kHz and 60 Ω impedance. The headset offers a wireless range of up to 20 m and uses the 2.4 GHz wireless standard. The internal rechargeable battery offers up to 20 hours of gameplay from a single charge and when flat will charge to 100% in 3 hours.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

This Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop is $1400 off for Black Friday

I was toiling away in the Black Friday deal mines when I uncovered one that our US friends might particularly appreciate: a titantic $1400 off the 2020 Razer Blade 15 Advanced. This slimline gaming laptop, complete with a 300Hz IPS display, is now only $1600 – close to half price, which is an even bigger deal when the MSRP is the same as a serviceable used car.
COMPUTERS
rockpapershotgun.com

Black Friday 2021 gaming mouse and keyboard deals: including Razer and SteelSeries

The number of Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals is ramping up, now that the main event is only a few days away. You can expect more offers on Black Friday itself, as well as some continuing on the following Cyber Monday, but already there are some good discounts available on some of our highest-rated mice and keyboards.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

SPC Gear VIRO Infra affordable gaming headset

If you are in the market for an affordable gaming headset you may be interested in the new SPC Gear VIRO Infra priced at €38. Available from today the gaming headset features a detachable microphone and offers universal compatibility thanks to its standard 3.5 mm minijack connector. Making the headphones compatible with a wide variety of different platforms and devices including Windows, Linux and Mac PCs, phones fitted with 3.5 mm minijack ports, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy