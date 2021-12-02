Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense review: This gaming headset will shake you… literally

Feel what you hear when gaming with the Razer Kaira Pro Headphones for PlayStation. Engineered with the brand’s HyperSense technology, this gaming gadget ensures that you completely lose yourself in gameplay. Using dynamic, intelligent haptics, this technology delivers lifelike vibrations with excellent positional accuracy. It also works with music and movies, helping to bring audio to life. Moreover, the Razer Kaira Pro Headphones for PlayStation sport titanium-coated drivers to tune highs, mids, and lows separately. As a result, you’ll experience a full range of sound for more immersive gaming. Best of all, the HyperClear microphone rejects noise from the sides and back for better voice isolation when you’re commuting with teammates. Finally, receive a variety of connectivity options—Bluetooth, a USB-C dongle, and wireless 2.4 GHz. You can even connect a Bluetooth device to automatically receive calls when you’re gaming.
Comments / 0