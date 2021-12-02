ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mexico threatens legal action on US electric vehicle subsidy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government threatened legal action Thursday over provisions of U.S. President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act that would give subsidies of up to $12,500 for purchases of union-made, American-made electric vehicles.

Tatiana Clouthier, Mexico’s secretary of the economy, said the bill currently before the U.S. Senate would violate non-discrimination clauses of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact.

Clouthier said the measure would discriminate against potential exports of Mexican-built electrical vehicles and favor domestic producers, something she said is forbidden under the USMCA pact.

“We would apply trade reprisals,” Clouthier said, apparently referring to possible tariffs. “This bill is not consistent with the U.S. obligations under the TMC and the rules of World Trade Organization.”

Mexico’s auto industry, made up of plants run by most of the U.S., European and Asian automakers, has been battered by the worldwide chip shortage and the coronavirus pandemic.

Clouthier said the Senate bill could cost Mexico jobs and “could generate additional pressures for migration.”

The bill is expected to come up for a vote in the Senate in mid-December. According to a White House statement, “the framework’s electric vehicle tax credit will lower the cost of an electric vehicle that is made in America with American materials and union labor by $12,500 for a middle-class family.”

It was the latest trade flashpoint between the two countries. The United States is concerned Mexico is trying to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants.

In November, U.S. ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said the United States has “serious concerns” about the Mexican government’s attempts to limit competition in the electrical power sector.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposed constitutional changes earlier this year to restrict the market share of private power generators and favor Mexico’s state-owned utility company.

In a letter to Salazar in October, about 20 Texas congressmen and senators said López Obrador’s proposal would “discriminate against American energy producers.”

The bill that López Obrador submitted in October would cancel contracts under which 34 private plants sell power into the national grid. The plan would also declare “illegal” an additional 239 private plants that sell energy directly to corporate clients in Mexico. Almost all of those plants are run with renewable energy sources or natural gas.

The measure also would cancel many long-term energy supply contracts and clean-energy preferential buying programs, often affecting foreign companies.

It puts private natural gas plants almost last in line — ahead of only government coal-fired plants — for rights to sell electricity into the grid, despite the fact they produce power about 24% more cheaply. Government-run plants that burn dirty fuel oil would have preference over private wind and solar plants.

The plan guarantees the government electrical utility a market share of “at least” 54%, even though the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact prohibits favoring local or government businesses.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Pentagon Blames Biden, Newsom for US Inaction in Breakaway Republic Crisis

Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

When Is Mexico Voting On Cannabis Legalization?

This article by Johnny Green was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. When it comes to adult-use cannabis legalization, Mexico has experienced more twists and turns than most other countries. Cannabis prohibition started in Mexico in the 1920s. At the time there was a...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CNN

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Salazar
Washington Times

Manchin slams Biden for tapping strategic oil reserve while pushing ‘short-sighted’ energy policies

The Democratic chairman of the Senate Energy Committee criticized President Biden for tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve on Tuesday while pushing “short-sighted” energy policies that were contributing to the skyrocketing price of gasoline. Sen. Joe Manchin III, West Virginia Democrat, said the move amounted to little more than a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Scientific American

Chip Shortage Threatens Biden’s Electric Vehicle Plans, Commerce Secretary Says

Building support for a congressional bill to take on China, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said yesterday that automakers’ grand electric vehicle plans are imperiled by the ongoing shortage of computer semiconductors. “The average electric vehicle has about 2,000 chips, roughly double the average number of chips in a non-electric car,”...
POLITICS
Fox News

Biden blames soaring gas prices on Big Oil as he keeps up his war on fossil fuels

President Biden is the kind of man who deliberately would steer his car into a ditch, crawl from the wreckage, and then probe the ditch for criminal conduct. Such nonsense mirrors Biden’s recent instructions to the Federal Trade Commission to indulge his fanciful conspiracy theory: the U.S. petroleum industry's plots and plans have fueled vertiginous rises in energy prices. Citing "mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil-and-gas companies," Biden told the FTC to "bring all of the Commission’s tools to bear if you uncover any wrongdoing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Mexico#World Trade Organization#Economy#Ap#Mexican#American#The U S Senate#U S Mexico Canada Free#Tmc#European#Asian#White House
teslarati.com

‘Discriminatory’ EV tax credit could bring Mexico-imposed tariffs

The $12,500 electric vehicle tax credit proposed in President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan is being labeled as “discriminatory” by Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier, who said the country is analyzing legal recourse and other actions, including potential tariffs against the United States. Clouthier claims the EV tax credit...
ECONOMY
KFDM-TV

EPA head tours embattled communities, says help on the way

RESERVE, La. (AP) — Michael Coleman's house is the last one standing on his tiny street, squeezed between a sprawling oil refinery whose sounds and smells keep him up at night and a massive grain elevator that covers his pickup in dust and, he says, exacerbates his breathing problems. Coleman,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Mexico City
TheConversationCanada

Canada must once again grab its share of the auto industry, despite U.S. protectionism

The news that Tesla recently reached the extraordinary valuation of US$1 trillion shows yet again that the automobile industry remains a huge economic force shaping the planet. Tesla’s growth also reflects how the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) marks the fifth great wave of automotive investment since 1900. Despite not owning any car companies, Canada has benefited immensely from every previous wave thanks to shrewd policy-makers who used every tool possible to gain a fair share of the auto market. But as the global industry spends hundreds of billions of dollars to completely retool for an EV future, how will Canada...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

671K+
Followers
356K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy