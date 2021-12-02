‘Sweet Treats’ to be served Dec. 12

(CNN) — While at least 12 states have identified cases of the Omicron coronavairus variant, US health officials remain concerned about the Delta version that accounts for practically all new infections. "We now have about 86,000 cases of Covid right now in the United States being diagnosed daily, and 99.9%...
U.S. intelligence is warning of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine involving as many as 175,000 troops as soon as January, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News following a Friday report in The Washington Post about the scale of a possible offensive. The plans involve extensive movement of 100...
President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
A Texas plumber was stunned when he found nearly 500 envelopes full of cash inside Lakewood Church in Houston, where Joel Osteen is the pastor. The plumber told the story Thursday when he called in to Houston radio station KILT-FM, according to the city's KPRC-TV. "Morning Bullpen" host George Lindsey...
President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will talk next week amid a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the Tuesday video call to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti on Saturday, according to The Associated Press. A U.S. source and the Kremlin...
A Maryland homeowner accidentally burned down a house in November while attempting to use smoke to get rid of a snake infestation. Pete Pringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service's public information officer, and other first responders were at the property Thursday to investigate. "The homeowner was using smoke to...
The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to receive a coronavirus vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone. A nurse in the northern city of Biella, Filippa Bua, said she could tell right away that something was off when a man presented the phony limb for a shot on Thursday.
The Portland Trail Blazers fired general manager and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey after finishing an investigation into "concerns and complaints around our workplace environment at the practice facility," the team said Friday. In a statement, the Blazers said Olshey violated the teams' code of conduct. "Out of respect...
