Chemung County hiring 911 dispatchers, application deadlines tomorrow

ELMIRA, N.T. (WETM) — If you are planning to apply to become a Chemung County dispatcher, the deadline to apply is set for tomorrow, Dec 3.

Chemung County is looking for individuals who will be comfortable dealing with high stress, emergency, and non-emergency calls to fill dispatcher positions.

The starting salary for the position is $42,419 a year.

The application is $15, is a non-refundable fee, and must be paid at the time of applying.

The minimum requirements are that individuals must have graduated from high school or possess an equivalent diploma.

For the exam, candidates must have been lagal residents of Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins or Tioga for at least one month before the date of the exam.

Applications for the exam can be found here , other information about the exam and the position can be found here .

