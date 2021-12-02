ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Chemung County hiring 911 dispatchers, application deadlines tomorrow

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qeogF_0dCV9Eal00

ELMIRA, N.T. (WETM) — If you are planning to apply to become a Chemung County dispatcher, the deadline to apply is set for tomorrow, Dec 3.

Chemung County is looking for individuals who will be comfortable dealing with high stress, emergency, and non-emergency calls to fill dispatcher positions.

Steuben County hiring 911 dispatchers, deadline next month

The starting salary for the position is $42,419 a year.

The application is $15, is a non-refundable fee, and must be paid at the time of applying.

The minimum requirements are that individuals must have graduated from high school or possess an equivalent diploma.

For the exam, candidates must have been lagal residents of Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins or Tioga for at least one month before the date of the exam.

Applications for the exam can be found here , other information about the exam and the position can be found here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Legislature proposes amendments to county budget; tax decrease, increase salaries for elected officials

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — David Manchester, Chairman of the Chemung County Legislature, is excited to announce the amendments recommended to the proposed 2022 operating budget and capital plan, following the Legislative Budget Committee’s review. The amendment to the budget will provide a 7.0% full value tax cut to County residents, slightly greater than the […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State COVID update, December 3

Five cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed by the DOH. The Governor has said there is no cause for alarm, as we knew this variant was coming and we should expect to see more cases. DOH reminds New Yorkers to get vaccines and boosters while continuing to wear masks and social distancing
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State marijuana opt-out tracker

While some municipalities have decided to opt-out of adult-use marijuana dispensaries and/or on-site consumption lounges in their jurisdiction. Failure to comply before the cutoff date will automatically enter a municipality into the retail market.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, NY
Steuben County, NY
Government
County
Steuben County, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
City
Elmira, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
Chemung County, NY
Government
Elmira, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

Operation Locking up Hunger to support Finger Lakes SPCA

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Bath Police Department will be supporting the Finger Lakes SPCA this holiday season. The Village of Bath Police Department will be accepting donations in a bin inside of 110 Liberty St. in Bath for the Operation Locking up Hunger campaign now until Jan. 4. On Jan. 4, they […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

100 things Gov. Hochul has done in 100 days of office

(WSYR-TV) — It’s been 100 days since Kathy Hochul has been sworn in as New York’s first woman governor. Here is a look at some of the things she has put into action since taking the job. 2. Announced State Landmarks to Be Lit Purple and Gold in Honor of Women’s Equality Day (AUG 24) 3. Rung the […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dispatcher#Deadlines#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
WETM 18 News

Upcoming Holiday Events for the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Here is a look at some of the holiday events that are soon to come to the Twin Tiers and surrounding areas. Bath Wreaths Across America Day Bath Wreaths Across America Day is to be held this year on Dec. 18 at the Bath National Cemetary. Wreath sponsorships for the event will be […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy