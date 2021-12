A New Mexico agency overseeing oil extraction in the southern part of the state has issued a new protocol to deal with earthquakes caused by oil and gas production. State data showed an increase in the number of earthquakes in the Permian Basin, according to a report by Capital and Main. The number of magnitude 1 earthquakes jumped from about 40 to nearly 500 between 2018 and 2020. The number of magnitude 2 earthquakes rose from zero to 158 in that same time period.

