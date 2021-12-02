ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

COVID-19 omicron variant found in Colorado

By Sean O'Donnell
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ztca6_0dCV91CZ00

DENVER (KDVR) — The COVID-19 omicron variant has been discovered in Colorado, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Thursday afternoon.

During a news conference on Tuesday, CDPHE said it was a matter of when, not if, the variant would be discovered in Colorado . Colorado is the third state in the U.S. to have a confirmed omicron variant.

The variant was discovered in a woman from Arapahoe County who had recently traveled to multiple countries in southern Africa for tourism. CDPHE says the woman was fully vaccinated but had not yet received her booster .

Where to get a COVID vaccine, booster in Colorado

The woman was not symptomatic when she returned home to Colorado and arrived at Denver International Airport. She developed symptoms about a day later and tested positive that day.

“This was expected news that any variant that is so prevalent in the world as the omicron variant is, we knew it wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when it was identified in Colorado,” Polis said in a press conference.

Full news conference: COVID-19 omicron variant discovered in Colorado

Health officials recommend people who travel internationally get a molecular or PCR test three to five days after their return.

The woman received a positive test result after her travel; It was then identified as the omicron variant through routine investigation by the Tri-County Health Department and CDPHE.

How CDPHE tests for different COVID-19 variants including omicron

The woman is experiencing minor symptoms and recovering at home. CDPHE has issued an isolation order for her and the people she has been in close contact with until they receive negative tests.

On Wednesday, a person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and traveled to South Africa became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant. A person in Minnesota was discovered to have the variant on Thursday, but that person had not recently traveled outside the country.

“We knew that it was just a matter of time before the first case of omicron would be detected in the United States,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said after the discovery of the case in California.

This variant was first discovered in South Africa, and about a week ago, the Biden administration issued a travel ban for non-U.S. residents from there and several surrounding countries.

So far, Colorado state leaders have not seen a spread:

“We do the wastewater analysis, and it has not yet shown up in our wastewater. We also screen roughly 15 percent of all the tests done in Colorado for COVID are also sequenced for Omicron and other variants so, if it was prevalent, we would know, it doesn’t mean it’s non-existent but this is the first confirmed case and it is a returning traveler,” Polis said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 11

DebMR
1d ago

Not sure it's true ALL the time, but usually as viruses mutate they become weaker. That is how the pandemic in 1918 came to an end.

Reply
2
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19#Kdvr#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy