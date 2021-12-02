ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ Co-Stars Reunite for Second Annual Snixxmas Fundraiser

By Marc Malkin
GreenwichTime
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNaya Rivera’s “Glee” co-stars are reuniting for their second annual fundraiser in her memory. The Snixxmas Charity, named after the late actor’s annual holiday party, raises money for Alexandria House — a transitional housing program in Los Angeles for women and children in emergency shelter. More from Variety. A...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Ryan Dorsey: It's hard to cope around Christmas following Naya Rivera's death

Ryan Dorsey says it’s “always hard” to cope around Christmas following the death of Naya Rivera. The ‘Glee’ star passed away in July last year at the age of 33 in a tragic drowning accident, and her ex-husband Ryan – with whom she had six-year-old son Josey – has now said it’s still difficult to deal with her death, especially around the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Tina Yothers Played Jennifer on "Family Ties." See Her Now at 48.

Anyone who watched Family Ties during its seven-season run in the 1980s will remember the four kids of the Keaton family. Young Republican brother Alex was played by Michael J. Fox. Fashion-loving teen Mallory was portrayed by Justine Bateman. The role of youngest sibling Andy—a new addition in season 3—went to Brian Bonsall. And then there was sister Jennifer, who loved sports and who actually shared her parents' liberal political opinions, unlike her siblings. Jennifer was played by Tina Yothers, who started Family Ties as a nine-year-old and is now 48.
TV SERIES
bravotv.com

Meet Gizelle Bryant's Big Brother, Chris

Gizelle Bryant is all about making great memories with her family, whether spending quality time with her daughters or reuniting with her dad. Most recently, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member took to Instagram to introduce us to her big brother, Chris, on his birthday. On December 4, Gizelle...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
imdb.com

Outer Banks Co-Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Reunite Weeks After Breakup News

Even though they've split, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are still out to have a good time. The Outer Banks co-stars, who play lovers John B and Sarah Cameron on the hit Netflix series, proved that they're friendly exes over Thanksgiving weekend when they were spotted spending time together in Atlanta. While the sighting is sure to spark reconciliation speculation, a source tells E! News that Chase and Madelyn "are just friends." In a Nov. 27 Instagram post geotagged at The Hideaway, the former couple were seen happily posing for a photo with a fan. Instagram user Leonard Cole wrote in the caption, "Just ran into my favorite Obx couple … John B and Sarah (Maddie and Chase) Thanks for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romy Rosemont
Person
Heather Morris
Person
Chris Colfer
Person
Naya Rivera
Person
Vanessa Lengies
Person
Jenna Ushkowitz
Person
Harry Shum Jr
Person
Jayma Mays
Person
Amber Riley
Person
Jessalyn Gilsig
Popculture

Julianne Hough Spotted Kissing Model Following Brooks Laich Divorce

Julianne Hough is moving on with model Charlie Wilson amid her divorce from estranged husband Brooks Laich. The Dancing With the Stars alum was spotted kissing her new flame while picking up takeout in Los Angeles Friday, packing on the PDA with a hug and smooch before putting on their masks to grab their order.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Snixxmas Charity#Alexandria House#Variety S Newsletter
The Hollywood Reporter

Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks Starring Role in Netflix Holiday Film, How His Daughter Inspired Thirst for Acting

Don’t call it a comeback, because Freddie Prinze Jr. has been here for years. However, there’s something new on his resume that hasn’t been there since the aughts. Last month, Netflix confirmed that Prinze Jr. would star opposite Aimee Garcia for director Gabriela Tagliavini in an as-yet-untitled project, marking his return to a top billed acting role, and in a holiday romantic comedy at that. When news broke, fans went wild because it had been years since Prinze Jr. signed on for such a starry role after building an impressive resume early in his career with I Know What You Did...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spotted At Dinner With Their Kids Amidst Split Speculation

Amidst continued buzz that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are headed for divorce, the longtime couple put on a united front while out to dinner with their kids on Nov. 27. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott had dinner with all five of their children at Ruth’s Chris steakhouse on Saturday, Nov. 27. The outing came amidst months of reports that the pair’s divorce is imminent. In photos from the family night out, which you can see here, Tori and Dean are seen walking in the same frame as they leave the restaurant with their children. Tori rocked a vintage t-shirt and leather leggings, while Dean was in jeans and a long-sleeved t-shirt.
RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

See Pharrell's eldest son Rocket at 13, plus more Hollywood stars' tweens and teens

They grow up so fast! Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the teens and tweens of our favorite celebs then and now, starting with this kid… Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh have their hands full with four children. The eldest of the bunch, son Rocket Ayer Williams, was born in 2008 and is seen here with his cool parents at dad's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2014.
RELATIONSHIPS
GreenwichTime

Arab Star Hend Sabry on Challenging Local Taboos and Regional Stereotypes in Netflix’s Upcoming ‘Finding Ola’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cairo-based Tunisian film and TV star Hend Sabry is debuting as an executive producer on upcoming Netflix Arab Original “Finding Ola,” a series she proposed to the streamer. The show sees Sabry reprise her role as the widely beloved Ola Abdel-Sabour character she played 10 years ago in groundbreaking social drama “I Want to Get Married” (Ayza Atgawez). While in the original, Ola was under social pressure to get married before turning 30, and explored a lot of options, a decade later she is juggling responsibilities as a mother, a daughter, her job as a pharmacist, and her “attempts at finding love,” as the Netflix synopsis puts it. Beyond the built-in pan-Arab appeal, for “Finding Ola” Netflix is also looking to the global market. The streamer is preparing subtitles in 32 languages and four dubbed versions for when the show soon drops –– no firm date has been set –– in 190 countries. Sabry spoke to Variety about her belief in the soft power of Ola to connect with viewers and also prompt positive change in the Arab world and beyond.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
Essence

Monique Coleman Talks Reuniting With ‘High School Musical’ Co-Star Corbin Bleu

“If I had to do it again, Taylor McKessie would 100 percent have braids because that’s what she would’ve done.”. Monique Coleman is giving us the greatest gift this season, and no it’s not a High School Musical reunion with the original cast members – well, not totally. On December 3, teen stars Coleman and Corbin Bleu are back on our screens as Barrett Brewster and Lucy Mortimer for Lifetime’s A Christmas Dance Reunion. Together, they work to save the 100-year old Winterleigh Resort as they fall in love with each other.
MOVIES
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Caitlyn Jenner Admits Relationship With Ex Kris Jenner Is "Not as Good as It Should Be"

Watch: Kim & Khloe Discuss Where the Family Stands With Caitlyn Jenner. Things could be better between Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife, Kris Jenner. During Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave an emotional update about their relationship. "I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," the Olympian told her housemates. "I don't have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it's not."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Hit With Another Family Tragedy Amid Daughter's Overdose

Lisa Rinna's family is facing another family tragedy. On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that her mother Lois Rinna, 93, suffered a stroke and she asked fans for their prayers. The news came just a few days after her daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, announced that she was hospitalized after an accidental drug overdose recently.
CELEBRITIES
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Bindi Irwin Is Moving To The U.S. For Baby No. 2 With Husband Chandler Powell

Is Bindi Irwin coming to America? One report says she and Chandler Powell plan to have a second baby in the United States. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Irwin and Powell are chasing a fortune to California. The activists want to secure lucrative Hollywood deals to help keep the Australian zoo afloat. “It’s been bleeding profits due to the pandemic.” an insider explains. “Bindi and Chandler have been pitching a TV show and other ideas and want to visit LA soon to do meet and greets.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy