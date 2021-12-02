LPD: Juvenile injured in accidental shooting at Acadiana Mall

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette police responded to Acadiana Mall following reports of a shooting incident, according to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with Lafayette Police Department.

Police were called to the mall at 1 p.m. after a juvenile was shot in the parking lot. According to police, the shooting was accidental and the juvenile was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation and the mall is open and operating under normal business hours. KLFY News 10 will have more information as this story unfolds.

