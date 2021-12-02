ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Economists: Kentucky farm sector may reap record receipts

By Associated Press
wymt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKENTUCKY (AP/WYMT) - University economists say Kentucky agriculture appears poised to reap record-setting cash receipts this year. The University of Kentucky ag economists said Thursday...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Significant decline likely for grain farm income in 2022

Significant decline likely for grain farm income in 2022. December 3, 2021 By Rhiannon Branch Filed Under: Farm Income, News. After projecting record grain farm income for 2021, ag economists at the University of Illinois say the number will likely take a significant decline in 2022. Gary Schnitkey outlines three...
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

Ag Economist: Crop markets likely to move higher in 2022

(KMAland) -- At least one observer of crop markets says 2022 could bring higher prices for corn and soybean producers. Dr. William Tierney Jr. is chief economist for AgResource Company -- a market research company based in Chicago. Tierney says right now, all signs are pointing to higher numbers on the board for most crop markets in 2022.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Manure provides farmers an alternative nutrient source amid volatile fertilizer market

In the past year, the cost for urea and diammonium phosphate have more than doubled. With no end in sight, some producers are looking at alternatives like manure. Daniel Andersen, Associate Professor at Iowa State University, says that farmers interested in integrating manure as a fertilizer have the possibility for great outcomes in terms of improved soil health and crop nutrition.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Pork producers lobby lawmakers

Hog producers are lobbying federal lawmakers on issues important to their industry during the National Pork Producers Council virtual fall fly-in this week. Preventing foreign animal diseases, addressing a shortage of agricultural workers and reauthorizing a livestock price reporting law are the primary issues. More than 100 producers from across the country are expected to participate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Industry
Local
Kentucky Business
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Farmland Values Rise in Third Quarter

**California’s winegrape harvest is up slightly from 2020. And while growers this year faced additional challenges from wildfires, the impacts of smoke taint were markedly less than last year’s devastating fire season. This year’s winegrape crush is estimated at 3.6 to 3.7 million tons. That’s an improvement over 2020, but...
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

States pay farmers to grow cover crops

Proponents of cover crops say there are many ways the practice pays off. For some, payment comes in the form of a rebate. The Illinois Department of Agriculture is in the third year of a program in which it pays farmers to plant cover crops, even if they’ve done it for years. Those who qualify and are chosen receive a crop insurance rebate of $5 per acre for cash crops that follow the cover.
AGRICULTURE
farmforum.net

Focus on Ag: Farm input costs are rapidly rising for 2022

Farmers in many areas of the United States, including several portions of southern Minnesota, are having a very good profit year in 2021. In the latest estimate, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service, or ERS, is projecting total U.S. net farm income for 2021 at $113 billion, which is at the highest level since 2013.
AGRICULTURE
iheart.com

USDA updates farm income projections

USDA’s Economic Research Service updated farm sector profit projections Wednesday, which are expected to increase in 2021. ERS forecasts inflation-adjusted net cash farm income, which is gross cash income minus cash expenses, to increase $12.6 billion to $133 billion. U.S. net farm income is forecast to increase by $18.4 billion from 2020 to $116.8 billion in 2021.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economists#University Of Kentucky#Commodity Prices#Ap#Wymt#The Associated Press
agrinews-pubs.com

USDA issuing pandemic assistance to poultry, livestock contract producers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun issuing approximately $270 million in payments to contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry who applied for Pandemic Assistance. Earlier this year, USDA’s Farm Service Agency identified gaps in assistance including in the initial proposal to assist contract growers. In August,...
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

Farm Bureau Economist: Buy Local to Help With Supply Chain Crisis

Supply chain issues haven’t just impacted what we’re bringing into the United States, it’s also impacted what we’re trying to send out. Farm Bureau Chief Economist Roger Cryan says, “A lot of shortages have popped up because it’s been difficult to get things shipped across the ocean. We’ve had difficulty exporting ag products because there aren’t enough containers.
AGRICULTURE
WEAU-TV 13

U.S. farm exports to set record, fall short of USDA projections

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WAXX) - There’s good news and some not-so-good news concerning the final numbers for U.S. farm exports for this year. The good news is those exports are going to set a record of $175.5 billion. The not-so-good news is that the total was expected to be higher than that. In August, USDA economists said our farm exports would be $2 billion more than they actually were. The reason was China. The country ended up buying less U.S. crops and livestock than earlier expected. Our foreign soybean sales were a major reason for lower export values as the Chinese market softened. That meant total soybean sales were down almost $4 billion to $28.4 billion. But those final sales figures were still up over $3 billion from the previous sales record set in 2021.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Washington Post

Economists may be upbeat, but consumers don’t live by data points

Scottish historian Thomas Carlyle is credited with describing economics as “the dismal science.” But in the current climate, it’s some economists who are upbeat and plenty of consumers with a dismal outlook. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. There’s a disconnect between their data and our...
ANN ARBOR, MI
hoosieragtoday.com

USDA Cuts Ag Export Forecast for 2022

The USDA cut its farm exports forecast in 2022, blaming weaker soybean demand from China and lower soybean prices. The Economic Research Service says it now expects American ag exports to hit $175.5 billion in the fiscal year 2022, down from the August forecast of $2 billion. The agency says...
AGRICULTURE
WCIA

From the Farm: Buy fertilizer now or later?

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – There is a lot of anxiety in the farm community over current fertilizer prices, which have more than doubled this fall. Farmers are unsure of whether to buy it now or wait until spring in hopes that the price drops back down. Josh Linville, director of the fertilizer department for Stone-X […]
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

Managing soil fertility in the midst of record high fertilizer prices

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off Record high fall fertilizer prices have everyone’s attention in production agriculture. Fertilizer is one of the key inputs in crop production, and looking ahead to the 2022 crop year, it may be the most expensive input depending on how it is managed. Steven Culman, Associate Professor and State Soil Fertility Specialist at The Ohio State University, said there are some options farmers have looking ahead to 2022 to manage this expense.
AGRICULTURE
stjosephpost.com

USDA issuing $270 million in pandemic assistance to producers

The USDA has begun issuing roughly $270 million in pandemic assistance payments to eligible contract producers of livestock and poultry who applied for help. Earlier this year, the Farm Service Agency identified gaps in assistance. USDA then released an improved program for contract producers to help fill those gaps. “We...
AGRICULTURE
Telegraph

Dairy farmers could see $20 milk in 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively.
AGRICULTURE
farmforum.net

How long will strong beef demand continue?

You have likely heard someone say, "Beef demand must be excellent as prices are sharply higher." This may or may not be true. Demand for beef is a schedule of quantities consumers are willing, and able, to buy over a range of prices. As you would expect, consumers buy less when prices rise. They buy more when prices fall. Importantly, demand is the entire set of those price and quantity pairs.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy