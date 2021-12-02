Economists: Kentucky farm sector may reap record receipts

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off Record high fall fertilizer prices have everyone’s attention in production agriculture. Fertilizer is one of the key inputs in crop production, and looking ahead to the 2022 crop year, it may be the most expensive input depending on how it is managed. Steven Culman, Associate Professor and State Soil Fertility Specialist at The Ohio State University, said there are some options farmers have looking ahead to 2022 to manage this expense.
Comments / 0