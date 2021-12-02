Economists: Kentucky farm sector may reap record receipts

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WAXX) - There’s good news and some not-so-good news concerning the final numbers for U.S. farm exports for this year. The good news is those exports are going to set a record of $175.5 billion. The not-so-good news is that the total was expected to be higher than that. In August, USDA economists said our farm exports would be $2 billion more than they actually were. The reason was China. The country ended up buying less U.S. crops and livestock than earlier expected. Our foreign soybean sales were a major reason for lower export values as the Chinese market softened. That meant total soybean sales were down almost $4 billion to $28.4 billion. But those final sales figures were still up over $3 billion from the previous sales record set in 2021.

