Franklin County, PA

Nine Franklin County teams win Mid-Penn sportsmanship award

By Dylan Jacobs, Chambersburg Public Opinion
 1 day ago
Nine Franklin County teams have earned recognition from the Mid-Penn for their sportsmanship efforts.

One team from each division in each sport is selected because of the sportsmanship showcased throughout the fall season.

James Buchanan had four teams honored to lead the county — football, boys cross country, girls cross country and girls soccer.

Chambersburg girls volleyball and boy golf, Greencastle-Antrim boys and girls golf, and Shippensburg boys soccer were the other teams from the county that received recognition.

Dylan Jacobs is a sports reporter in Franklin County. He can be reached at djacobs@gannett.com.

