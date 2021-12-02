Nine Franklin County teams win Mid-Penn sportsmanship award

Nine Franklin County teams have earned recognition from the Mid-Penn for their sportsmanship efforts.

One team from each division in each sport is selected because of the sportsmanship showcased throughout the fall season.

All-Stars:Anthony Smith, Aidan Mencia win MVP: Many more selected for All Divisional Teams

James Buchanan had four teams honored to lead the county — football, boys cross country, girls cross country and girls soccer.

Chambersburg girls volleyball and boy golf, Greencastle-Antrim boys and girls golf, and Shippensburg boys soccer were the other teams from the county that received recognition.

Dylan Jacobs is a sports reporter in Franklin County. He can be reached at djacobs@gannett.com.