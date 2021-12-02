ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery Parks invites residents to a virtual Parks Speaker Series

By Nordea Lewis
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3dwm_0dCV8X5700

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery Parks invites the public to a free virtual session of the Parks Speaker Series on Dec. 7 at 1:00 p.m., featuring Michael Wiggins, the director of education and community engagement at Little Island.

Johns Hopkins hosts competition to address health disparities

During the free video webinar, residents can hear Wiggins talk about the creation and vision of the recently launched creative public space.

A statement from Montgomery Parks said:

In May 2021, Little Island, a 2.4-acre public park rising from the remnants of Pier 54 on the west side of Manhattan, opened to the public. From its one-of-a-kind design to its diverse, inclusive programming, Little Island offers an entirely new type of public space that aims to provide visitors with an immersive experience with nature and art. Wiggins will share how the project went from vision to reality, how the park’s commitment to hospitality is a through-line, initial learnings, and their vision for the future.

The event is free to the public. Residents who would like to attend should register here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Downtown Frederick Partnership launches new Ambassador Program

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Downtown Frederick Partnership launched a new Ambassador Program, to improve the cleanliness of sidewalks and streets, and engage with the community. Two types of ambassadors will be hired to implement this program, Hospitality Ambassadors and Clean Team Ambassadors. The Clean Team will work from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. The […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Mission Autism Clinic Opens New Location in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After months in the making, the Mission autism clinic is finally opening the doors to their new location in Frederick, Md. Mission Autism Clinic is a therapy program for young children diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. The clinic helps kids two to 18 years old work on specific skill deficits […]
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Sports
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Sports
WDVM 25

Catoctin Mountain Park announces temporary closures December 3 – 5

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — Residents should expect areas of Catoctin Mountain Park to close at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, due to increased security measures. Certain areas will remain closed until around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. Officials said that “Park Central Road will be closed between Thurmont Vista and the Camp Greentop […]
THURMONT, MD
WDVM 25

New COVID-19 Testing site opens in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va (WDVM) – With the spread of the new Omicron variant and holidays quickly approaching, the demand for COVID-19 testing is on the rise. One company, Curative, is tackling the pandemic one test at a time. “Curative brings fast, easy, safe testing to the communities of need, and we’re really happy to be opening […]
MANASSAS, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy