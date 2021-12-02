Montgomery Parks invites residents to a virtual Parks Speaker Series

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery Parks invites the public to a free virtual session of the Parks Speaker Series on Dec. 7 at 1:00 p.m., featuring Michael Wiggins, the director of education and community engagement at Little Island.

During the free video webinar, residents can hear Wiggins talk about the creation and vision of the recently launched creative public space.

A statement from Montgomery Parks said:

In May 2021, Little Island, a 2.4-acre public park rising from the remnants of Pier 54 on the west side of Manhattan, opened to the public. From its one-of-a-kind design to its diverse, inclusive programming, Little Island offers an entirely new type of public space that aims to provide visitors with an immersive experience with nature and art. Wiggins will share how the project went from vision to reality, how the park’s commitment to hospitality is a through-line, initial learnings, and their vision for the future.

The event is free to the public. Residents who would like to attend should register here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.