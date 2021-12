The Sandbox (El Arenero) is a metaverse in which users can monetize virtual spaces and experiences. The Ethereum currency, a cryptocurrency that is currently worth $ 4,750.96, is used to make purchases within the metaverse. Inside the Sandbox, the most expensive non-fungible token (NFT) in the history of the metaverse has just been sold, a luxury yacht with a value of $ 650,000. It was created and developed by Republic Realm , "one of the most active investors and developers in the metaverse real estate ecosystem."

