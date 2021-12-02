Library management must support its workers

Thank you for publishing the recent Kitsap Sun article highlighting the extreme wage disparity between the frontline and management staff of Kitsap Regional Library. As a lifelong KRL patron, the article was both eye-opening and infuriating. It is unconscionable that KRL frontline staff receive wages that are not only far below those of their peers in neighboring library systems, but completely fail to reflect the cost of living for the region.

I urge KRL leadership and board members to listen to the voice of the public and heed the valid and longstanding calls from the KRL union to rectify this gross inequality and increase wages for frontline KRL staff, as well as provide an insurance plan that offers reasonable pricing for family coverage.

KRL staff need and deserve to be able to make a living wage and to access healthcare — thank you for helping amplify this important issue in our community.

Hanna Hupp, Bainbridge Island