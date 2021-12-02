ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Library management must support its workers

By Hanna Hupp, Bainbridge Island
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXIA1_0dCV88LR00

Thank you for publishing the recent Kitsap Sun article highlighting the extreme wage disparity between the frontline and management staff of Kitsap Regional Library. As a lifelong KRL patron, the article was both eye-opening and infuriating. It is unconscionable that KRL frontline staff receive wages that are not only far below those of their peers in neighboring library systems, but completely fail to reflect the cost of living for the region.

I urge KRL leadership and board members to listen to the voice of the public and heed the valid and longstanding calls from the KRL union to rectify this gross inequality and increase wages for frontline KRL staff, as well as provide an insurance plan that offers reasonable pricing for family coverage.

KRL staff need and deserve to be able to make a living wage and to access healthcare — thank you for helping amplify this important issue in our community.

Hanna Hupp, Bainbridge Island

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kitsap County, WA
Government
City
Bainbridge Island, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
Kitsap County, WA
The Hill

Biden, Putin to talk next week amid military buildup in Ukraine

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will talk next week amid a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the Tuesday video call to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti on Saturday, according to The Associated Press. A U.S. source and the Kremlin...
POLITICS
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Management#Access Healthcare#Kitsap Regional Library#Krl
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

217
Followers
103
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy