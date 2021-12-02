December 2 data: Utah jumps over 600,000 positive COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic
By Sara Knox, KUTV
kjzz.com
3 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Health reported another 1,981 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19 coming into Thursday. The new infections have pushed the number of identified cases over 600,000 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. 353 school-aged children were among the...
MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials.
Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said.
The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible.
Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue.
However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
Double-masking, staying at home nearly 24/7 and rarely seeing people beyond his wife are still the way of life for kidney transplant recipient Andrew Linder, even after many in the United States are living like the pandemic has ended. Health officials are recommending third and even fourth shots to boost...
Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
While Delta is still dominating, a new variant of COVID has caused panic across the globe. Omicron has been detected in at least 38 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), who labeled it a "variant of concern" in less than a week. This means that the new variant could be more transmissible than previous variants and evade existing vaccines, but virus experts have warned that they still need a few weeks to determine exactly what course the Omicron variant is going to take. Despite this, rising cases have allowed officials to get more anecdotal information on vaccinated people who are getting hit with this new iteration of the virus.
At least 361 fully vaccinated people in Oregon have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the health department. This comes as breakthrough COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state are still on the rise even as it sees a decline in overall infections.
The Finland National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) reports 86 per cent of the target population for vaccinations, ie those aged 12 and over, have received at least the first dose of vaccine and 80 per cent two doses of vaccine on 10 November. 121,799 people have received the...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC published its latest predictions in the fight against the coronavirus and said it expects an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over the next four weeks, according to its new ensemble forecasts.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the current COVID-related death toll in the US now stands at 773,000.
The CDC forecasts suggest, by December 18, the new death toll could be between 794,000 and 822,000.
The agency also predicts hospitals are likely to admit more than 12,000 new COVID patients in the next four weeks.
Florida ranks the No. 1 state for predicted number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Nov. 28 with 279.
Last week, there were 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida, which is a change of +1368%.
Factors that could throw off the forecasts range from the rise of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to the start of a new flu epidemic.
Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
Editor’s note • The Salt Lake Tribune is providing free access to critical stories about the coronavirus. Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter, sent to your inbox every morning. To support journalism like this, please donate or become a subscriber. Twenty more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Utah in...
With coronavirus infection rates back on the rise, many Americans are wondering why the U.S. is, once again, experiencing surge in cases and hospitalizations, despite widespread vaccinations. The U.S. is now reporting more than 94,000 new COVID-19 cases each day -- up by 47% since late October. And 35 states...
As of Saturday morning, health officials have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in 11 states from Hawaii to New York. Doctors warn it is likely already more widespread than reported. In the meantime, the CDC warns the Delta variant is still killing roughly 1,000 people every day. CBS News' Tom Hanson has more, and then emergency room physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital, professor at Harvard Medical School and author of "Inside Medicine" at Bulletin.com Dr. Jeremy Faust joins CBSN to discuss the spread of the Omicron variant.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday said 21 more Utahns have died due to COVID-19 and 2,476 residents have tested positive for the virus since Friday. UDOH broke down that case count into the following:. Sunday: 912 cases. Saturday: 1,023 cases. Friday: 562 cases. Twenty-one...
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported 108 new confirmed and 72 new probable COVID-19 cases in the state during its 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 1 update. There have now been 111,275 total confirmed and probable cases in Wyoming since the pandemic began. Here is a report...
“With cases increasing and the identification of the Omicron in the state, the fight against COVID-19 is not over. We are still learning about the Omicron variant, but we have tools to stop the spread of the virus, most important among them is to get vaccinated and get a booster dose. The public should continue to mask up, get tested if they have symptoms, physically distance, avoid crowded events, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently.” ~ NJ Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
Mump infections continue to spread in the U.S., largely among vaccinated people, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This contagious disease is a viral infection that affects the saliva-producing glands located near the ears. Per NBC News, cases of mumps declined more than 99%...
UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) has confirmed the state’s first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. UDOH announced on Friday that the case was discovered through ongoing genetic sequencing of positive COVID-19 samples at the Utah Public Health Library. The person who tested positive for the virus is an older […]
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - COVID-19 continues to spread quickly throughout Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,524 new confirmed and probable cases Thursday. That is the most cases reported in a day since December 1, 2020. 231,876 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. Gov. JB Pritzker is...
The first U.S. case of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed in San Francisco Wednesday, and San Diego County public health officials encouraged people to continue to follow existing pandemic guidance. “There’s a lot about Omicron we don’t know yet, such as how it spreads, how sick it...
Clark County on Friday reported 483 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths from the disease during the previous day as well as a sharp jump in its test positivity rate. Updated figures posted online by the Southern Nevada Health District pushed totals to 345,652 cases and 6,227 deaths in the county since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
