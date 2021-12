HOUSTON, Texas — Authorities continue to look for the men responsible for a southwest Houston home invasion that included the theft of a family pet earlier this year. Three men were caught on camera on Oct. 21 as they left an apartment in the 10200 block of Buffalo Speedway after they pistol-whipped a resident inside. They took several items of value, including an English bulldog, according to a statement from Crime Stoppers of Houston.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO