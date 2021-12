Alachua County Department of Animal Resources & Care is celebrating the 25 days of Christmas with adoption specials. For December, their adoption fees of $20 for cats and $40 for dogs are being discounted to equal the date of adoption ($1 on December 1, $2 on December 2, etc.). The earlier in December that an animal is adopted, the lower the adoption fee. All dogs and cats will go home with a goody bag ready to open on Christmas. The Animal Resources & Care shelter (3400 N.E. 53rd Avenue, Gainesville) is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ALACHUA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO