With a goal to reach 50% female customers by 2025, Okcoin’s $1M initiative and new council seeks to promote greater industry inclusivity. Okcoin, one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, announced that it is kicking off the next phase of its mission to make the crypto industry more inclusive through the launch of a $1 million commitment to bring more women into crypto. Okcoin also announced the inaugural member of its brand advisory council, Randi Zuckerberg, whose primary focus will be to advise the company on inclusivity initiatives and reach the goal of a 50% female customer base by 2025.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO