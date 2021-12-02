ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Canada Tour Pushed Back To Fall 2022, New January Dates Announced

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 1 day ago

The upcoming WWE tour of Canada has been pushed back to the fall of 2022. As we’ve noted, it was previously announced that WWE was returning to Canada to tape TV for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020. The following dates were confirmed with tickets already...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Long-Time WWE Employee Departs The Company, Austin Theory/Corey Graves

A long-time employee has left the company. Scott Aycock, who has worked security in WWE since 2004, departed the company earlier this week. As of this writing, there is no word on if he was booked at the RAW TV tapings several weeks ago where a fan attacked Seth Rollins. It should also be noted that there are some conflicting reports as to whether he was fired from the company or retired.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Another Employee After 17 Years With The Company

It’s a different kind of release. There have been all kinds of changes to the WWE roster over the last year and a half and there is nothing to suggest that the changes have stopped. With so many wrestlers gone, the company is looking rather different than it was before, but several of the releases have been from other areas. That was the case again this week with another release.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE NXT Star Makes AEW Debut At Tapings

Marina Shafir has made her AEW debut. The former WWE NXT Superstar worked today’s AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida and went up against Kris Statlander. There is no word on when Shafir vs. Statlander will air, but it should be within the next few weeks. Shafir,...
WWE
Billboard

Twenty One Pilots Announce Icy Tour Dates for 2022: Details

Twenty One Pilots is headed on tour in 2022. On Friday (Nov. 19), the rock duo announced the news via social media with a supercut video consisting of footage from their stadium-size live shows, and a list of tour dates in North America spanning from mid-August to the end of September.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Rey Mysterio
gratefulweb.com

Magic City Hippies To Release New LP, Announce 2022 US Tour Dates

Today, Magic City Hippies announce their forthcoming LP Water Your Garden (due 1/14/2022). Does life write music? Or does music write life. It's something we ask ourselves every time we finish an album. There is some type of serendipity in finishing music that somehow plays out in real life. Almost like predicting the future. The same thing happened with 'Modern Animal,' and it seems to be playing out again with this new piece of work. I think that means we’re doing something right, if our music somehow knows something more about us than we do.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Eagles announce 2022 Hotel California tour dates

The Eagles featuring Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill have announced the band’s Hotel California 2022 Tour. North American concerts have been set in Savannah, GA; Charlotte, NC; Orlando. FL; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Tampa, FL; Raleigh, NC; Atlanta, GA; and Austin, TX with European stops including Liverpool, Edinburgh, Dublin and London.
CALIFORNIA STATE
defpen

Maxwell Announces New Album And Shares 2022 Tour Dates

Five years after delivering BlackSummers’Night, Maxwell is preparing to return with a new album. The legendary singer, songwriter, and producer has announced that his next album will arrive in the first quarter of 2022. To get things going, he offered the first single from the project. Produced by Hod David, “Off” is a romantic slow jam that fits in line with what so many people have come to love from Maxwell over the years.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Wine Lips announce winter tour dates

Wine Lips have announced tour dates for this winter. The band will be playing in Canada and the US. Wine Lips released their album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party last month via Stomp Records. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada Life#Combat#Smackdown#Rogers Place#Canadian
undertheradarmag.com

Naima Bock Shares New Single “30 Degrees,” Announces Tour Dates

London-based artist Naima Bock has shared a new single, “30 Degrees,” her first music release after signing with Sub Pop. In addition, Bock has announced a string of U.K. tour dates for late 2021/early 2022. Listen to the new song and view the full list of dates below. In a...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Geoffroy shares new single from upcoming LP, Announces Canadian tour dates

Geoffroy (pronounced: Jeff-wah) has sharing the closing track from his upcoming self-released third LP, Live Slow Die Wise, out January 19, 2022. “Life As It Comes” was “one of the first ideas that developed into a song after confinement had first started,” says Geoffroy. “I kept repeating those two first chords at the piano, they felt good. I felt at peace. The pandemic had forced us all to take a step back and it triggered this reflection. Despite all the curveballs that life had thrown my way, I was feeling happy and grateful for the life I was living. Feeling free, loved, and content with where I was and what I had achieved, both on a personal and professional level. And so I wanted to dig into this state of mind and try to reason or explain it somehow. The result is a testimony of gratitude. A song about acceptance, integrity, and gratitude, all playing a crucial part in achieving well-being and self-realization.”
MUSIC
theprp.com

The Breathing Process, Worm Shepherd, Etc. Announce January 2022 Tour

The Breathing Process, Worm Shepherd and Alukah have been booked for the ‘Labyrinth Of Hymns Tour‘ in early 2022. That trek will hit the following cities:. 01/08 Chicopee, MA – Geraldine’s (‘Hothfest‘) 01/09 Providence, RI – Alchemy. 01/10 Manchester, NH – Jewel. 01/12 Erie, PA – Basement Transmissions. 01/13 Pittsburgh,...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Truckfighters, Greenleaf & Asteroid Announce Tour Dates

I’m at a loss here. I recently posted about an Earthless tour saying I’d like to go an write a book about the experience, but Truckfighters, Greenleaf and Asteroid for 15 dates in Europe? Three Swedish bands who know each other as well as bands possibly could, with Asteroid having released through Truckfighters‘ label Fuzzorama Records and Greenleaf and Truckfighters having shared members in the past? Shit, I’d love to see this. I’d love to do the whole tour. I’ll fly myself over if I need to, I don’t even care. This is unreal.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
loudersound.com

Gryphon announce rescheduled England tour dates

Chamber prog rockers Gryphon have announced they have rescheduled the tour dates they were forced to postpone due to the Covid pandemic. These will now take place next year, the band's 50th anniversary,. "2022 is the 50th Anniversary of the band's formation and we still have three original members appearing,...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Nilüfer Yanya announces 2022 tour dates

UK singer/songwriter Nilüfer Yanya recently announced the details of her upcoming album Painless, due out March 4 via ATO. Today, she’s announced a spring tour in support of the album, with dates in Europe and the U.S. Check out her upcoming tour dates below. Nilüfer Yanya tour dates:. 3/10 –...
MUSIC
ewrestlingnews.com

Trish Stratus Set To Host WWE Live Holiday Tour In Toronto, Canada

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be helping WWE host a Holiday Live Event Tour event set to take place in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday, December 29th from the Coca Cola Coliseum. Trish made the announcement on her website. She said,. “Excited to step through that curtain and feel...
WWE
loudersound.com

Camel announce 2023 England and Scotland tour dates

UK prog legends Camel have announced a short run of English and Scottish tour dates for 2023, under the banner of '50 Years Strong'. Of course Camel formed in 1971 but released their self-titled debut album in 1973. The current line-up features founding member Andy Latimer alongside long-standing bass player...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jazmine Sullivan Announces "Heaux Tales" Tour Dates

Jazmine Sullivan has had one hell of a year. Dropping Heaux Tales at the top of 2021, Sullivan landed yet another #1 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart, and earned her best Billboard 200 peak when the album debuted at #4. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images. In the months since Heaux Tales...
MUSIC
wrestlinginc.com

Ricochet Names WWE Superstar He Feels Is “Low-Key The GOAT”

As a guest on the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, Ricochet spoke about the move he’s made from Monday Night RAW to Friday Night SmackDown during the latest WWE Draft. The former United States Champion named a few people he’s looking forward to facing on the Blue Brand, including Shinsuke Nakamura.
WWE
mxdwn.com

Iron Maiden Announce Fall 2022 ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ North American Tour Dates

English heavy metal band Iron Maiden is returning to North America in the Fall of 2022 for the first time since the pandemic. Their 2022 “Legacy Of The Beast” tour will bring the English rockers across the US and Canada from September 11 in El Paso, Texas to October 27 in Tampa, Florida. Presale tickets will begin to sell on December 5, and all remaining tickets not sold out in presale will go on sale on December 10. During the tour, Trivium will be the special guests from the El Paso tour date until the Spokane tour date on September 30. The band Within Temptation will be the guests from The Sioux Falls tour date on October 3 to the Tampa tour date on October 27. During the tour, they will go through many of their old classics, as well as play new material from their most recent album Senjutsu. The “Legacy Of The Beast” tour has been a tour that Iron Maiden has played before, and the 2022 version is just the updated version of it. The show is produced by Live Nation.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy