Why Kroger CEO believes consumers will keep dining at home

By Steve Watkins
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKroger Co. CEO Rodney McMullen says the powerful trends that...

www.bizjournals.com

restaurantbusinessonline.com

Dine Brands CEO: Life with COVID becoming the norm

Amid mounting concern about the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19, Dine Brands CEO John Peyton expressed confidence Thursday that the latest mutation would have little effect on the company’s performance. The head of Applebee’s and IHOP pointed to the chains’ experience with the variant’s predecessor, delta, as evidence...
RESTAURANTS
Retail Wire

Kroger makes sense of consumer contradictions

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said earlier this year that no other retailer “has the customer data and the insights” that his company has. He’s once again pointing to his company’s understanding of its customers to explain its ability to continue growing sales and earnings, even when matching up against 2020’s pandemic-fueled comps.
BUSINESS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kroger Credits Larger Holiday Gatherings, At-Home Cooking to Rise in Sales

As shoppers head into the holiday season, one trend that’s sticking is the need for more groceries. Stay-at-home cooking and larger family gatherings are lifting grocery sales—not to mention consumers’ cooking skills. Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings Dec. 2, recording comparable sales growth of 3.1% over the third...
CINCINNATI, OH
StreetInsider.com

Home chefs fuel grocer Kroger's forecast raise, profit beat

FILE PHOTO: The Kroger supermarket chain's headquarters is shown in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein/File Photo. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By Uday Sampath Kumar. (Reuters) -Kroger Co raised full-year sales and profit forecasts...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC San Diego

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen Says New Cooking Skills, Bigger Holiday Gatherings Are Lifting Grocery Sales

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the supermarket operator's sales in recent months show some stay-at-home trends are sticking. On CNBC's "Closing Bell," the retail executive said Americans have gained new cooking skills and are having larger holiday gatherings, which means they need more groceries. Kroger shares jumped after the grocer...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Benzinga

Why Kroger Shares Are Moving Higher

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised guidance. Kroger reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 66 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $31.9 billion, which beat the estimate of $31.23 billion.
STOCKS
fooddive.com

Kroger is adding carbon-neutral eggs under private label

Kroger has entered a partnership with Kipster Farms, which runs environmentally friendly poultry farms, to produce carbon-neutral, cage-free eggs under the grocer's Simple Truth line, according to a Wednesday press release. The grocer is relying on Kipster Farms' closed-loop production system and expects to have the eggs available in select...
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Kroger beat expectations as shoppers continue to dine at home

Kroger Co. stock jumped 6.3% in Thursday premarket trading after the grocer reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations. Net income totaled $483 million, or 64 cents per share, down from $631 million, or 80 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 78 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 67 cents. Sales of $31.86 billion rose from $29.72 billion the previous year, and also beat the FactSet consensus of $31.16 billion. Identical sales, excluding fuel, rose 3.1%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for a 0.7% increase. Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said in a statement that the grocer is seeing sustained dine-at-home trends. Kroger expects full-year adjusted EPS of $3.40 to $3.50, ahead of the FactSet consensus for EPS of $3.36. Kroger stock has rallied 26.6% for the year to date outpacing the S&P 500 index , which is up 20.2% for the period.
ECONOMY
progressivegrocer.com

How Kroger Beat the Supply Chain Crisis

The Kroger Co. translated labor challenges and supply chain disruptions into impressive sales growth in the third quarter, prompting the company to raise its guidance for fiscal 2021. In an earnings call with analysts, CEO Rodney McMullen said the grocery chain hired 64,000 new associates during the third quarter ended...
BUSINESS
shop-eat-surf.com

Urban Outfitters CEO on State of the Consumer

The CEO of Urban Outfitters Inc. painted a bullish picture about the state of the company’s customers Monday after posting strong Q3 results. This article is available to our Executive Edition members. Click here to login or click here to sign up. If you’re on this page and you think...
ECONOMY
chainstoreage.com

Online grocery adoption grows

Consumer enthusiasm for purchasing groceries online continues climbing. Online grocery sales continue to grow at a stable pace and will reach 20% of the total grocery sales by 2026, according to data from “eGrocery Transformation: 2021 market projections and insight into online grocery's elevated future,” a grocery consumer study from Mercatus and Incisiv. Results show that even as customers began to return to stores, adoption of online grocery shopping increased by 14% year-over-year, with 49% of surveyed consumers shopping for groceries online compared to 43% in 2020.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bizjournals

Developers partner on large industrial project in Huntersville

WPT Capital Advisors and Link Logistics, both of which are Blackstone companies, are developing a 627,000-square-foot industrial building at 11701 McCord Road in Huntersville. Join us for a unique event series that brings local businesses, policy experts and other stakeholders together for an honest discussion about what counties are doing to build a strong economy -- continuing with Mecklenburg County!
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
bizjournals

Grand Lux Cafe closing King of Prussia Mall location

A King of Prussia Mall restaurant owned by The Cheesecake Factory Inc. will permanently close early next year after operating for more than six years. Grand Lux Cafe, described as an upscale casual eatery serving internationally inspired cuisine, will shutter at 160 N. Gulph Road on Jan. 31, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filed with the state Department of Labor and Industry.
RESTAURANTS

