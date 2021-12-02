Sport-Holding’s ‘Why We Kneel, How We Rise’ named Sports Book of the Year

Watching movies is one of the best ways to learn new information, especially when it comes to history. Why is it so effective? Let's try to find it out!. First of all, it sticks much better as our visual long-term memory is very strong. Films provide us with memorable visuals and an exciting plot that help us remember what we've just learned. It's much more effective than just reading facts, names and dates in a book. You've probably noticed that you are more likely to remember a biography of an outstanding figure from a film than from a text paragraph.

