ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Sport-Holding’s ‘Why We Kneel, How We Rise’ named Sports Book of the Year

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – West Indies bowling great Michael Holding’s book “Why We Kneel, How We Rise” won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award on Thursday. The book covers racism in sport, examining the root causes of the issue, the toll it takes on communities...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

How Sports Films Help Explore Sports History

Watching movies is one of the best ways to learn new information, especially when it comes to history. Why is it so effective? Let's try to find it out!. First of all, it sticks much better as our visual long-term memory is very strong. Films provide us with memorable visuals and an exciting plot that help us remember what we've just learned. It's much more effective than just reading facts, names and dates in a book. You've probably noticed that you are more likely to remember a biography of an outstanding figure from a film than from a text paragraph.
MOVIES
SwimInfo

Adam Peaty Named Sportsman Of The Year By The Sports Journalists’ Association Of Great Britain

Adam Peaty has been named Sportsman of the Year by the Sports Journalists’ Association of Great Britain after he became the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title. The 26-year-old won the 100 breaststroke in Tokyo, five years after gold at Rio 2016, and on Thursday became the first swimmer since David Wilkie in 1975 to be honoured at the British Sports Awards.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Thierry Henry
wkzo.com

Basketball: Nets’ Mills wins top Australian sporting award

(Reuters) – Brooklyn Nets point guard Patty Mills became the first basketball player to receive Australia’s highest sporting honour, the Don Award, after leading the national team to their first Olympic medal in Tokyo. Mills, who became Australia’s first indigenous flagbearer at the Tokyo Olympics, scored 42 points as Australia...
NBA
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Why we need sports journalism

When I first joined The News-Letter during my freshman fall, I wanted to write for the News and Features section. I had known for a long time that I wanted to get involved in my college newspaper and to me, that meant writing about the news. But after going to the section’s first meeting, I felt intimidated and out of place; going to events and interviewing random people was just a bit too much for my nervous freshman self.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theaggie.org

Sports gambling: The rise and dangers

How gambling entered into sports, and today sports gambling is easier to access, but can quickly become an addiction. The United States has a very long history of betting and gambling in sports. There are numerous types of bets that people participate in for enjoyment and there are other types of gamblings that are restricted or have become illegal.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Michael#Reuters#Grand Slam
Providence Business News

Kids’ sports hold lessons for business

Watching a kids ballgame can provide a mini life lesson for observers. The takeaway also applies to business. Astute observers can learn a lot by watching kids play. My chief of staff, Greg Bailey, told me about his granddaughter’s machine-pitch softball team for 7- and 8-year-olds. He cheered them on for two months, ignoring the…
SPORTS
Marin Independent Journal

Sports briefs: Branson’s Lardner named MCAL player of the year

After Branson School tennis player Anna Lardner went undefeated in league and claimed both an MCAL and a North Coast Section singles title, she was named the MCAL’s player of the year this week. Lardner’s teammate, Anna Rende, was also recognized as one of the top players in the league...
NOVATO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

‘FLAWLESS!’ Naomi Osaka stuns fans with her latest picture

Naomi Osaka has emerged as the frontrunner in women’s tennis since the last couple of years. She’s been very consistent- especially on hard courts and has 4 hard court majors to her name in the last 4 years. But the Japanese superstar was in news for other reasons too this season. It all started at Roland Garros where Naomi decided not to do the press conferences. Her decision received a lot of backlash after which she withdrew from the tournament before her second round match.
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic to make Australian Open decision 'very soon'

Novak Djokovic ended his rollercoaster season with a Davis Cup defeat on Friday and then promised to make a decision on his Australian Open participation "very soon". The world number one, who captured three of the season's four Grand Slams in 2021 to take him level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20, is still a doubt for January's Australian Open after organisers insisted only fully-vaccinated players will be allowed into the country. The 34-year-old has refused to say whether or not he has been vaccinated against coronavirus. "I understand you want answers on where and how I am going to start the new season, but we'll see what the future holds," said Djokovic, a record nine-time champion in Melbourne.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy