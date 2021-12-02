ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSU App Center competition helps build new ideas

Cover picture for the articleMedia Contact: Kim Mullins | Communications Coordinator | 405-744-3546 | kim.mullins@okstate.edu. inIn a world with constant app updates and the growing need to simplify life the OSU App Center taps into a fountain of progressive thinking for OSU’s campus. The annual App competition helps develop, promote and build new ideas to...

OSU Highlights Discoveries and Innovations at Inaugural Technology Showcase

Media Contact: Kimberly Mullins | Communications Coordinator | 405-744-3546 | kim.mullins@okstate.edu. At the inaugural Cowboy Innovations Technology Showcase inventors, investors and researchers were given a sneak peek into OSU's thriving technology ecosystem. The Technology Showcase provided OSU an opportunity to demonstrate its capabilities, resources, and innovations to the world. “Through...
OSU MS BAnDS Students Rank in Top 5 at National Competition

Media Contact: Bailey Stacy | Marketing and Communications, Coordinator | 405-744-2700 | bailey.stacy@okstate.edu. Oklahoma State University students Britton Firth, Conrad Harker, Shelby Moses and Weston Parker from the Spears School of Business master’s in business analytics program scored in the top five at the Humana-Mays Healthcare Analytics Case Competition, hosted by the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University on Nov. 11.
With new smartwatch app, help can be as close as your wrist

George Mason University researchers Vivian Motti and Anya Evmenova are utilizing smartwatch capabilities to help neurodiverse individuals live more independent lives. With the support of a $712,774 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, they have developed a smartwatch application that will help improve the daily lives of young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
This new exhibition helps you visualize the future using gesture-controlled LED screens

If someone asked you to imagine your life in 10 days, what would you see? And what about 10 years from now—can you picture it just as clearly?. Imagining the future can be hard because our brains aren’t wired to think that far ahead. Speculations, conjectures, and uncertainties make the future a nebulous place. And if we can’t get a clear idea of what our future might look like tomorrow, then how can we make the right decisions today? That question lies at the heart of a dazzling new exhibition called Futures. Opening today inside the long-closed Arts and Industries Building in Washington, D.C., Futures combines more than 150 ideas, objects, and technological innovations, collected from 23 Smithsonian museums and research centers, that paint a multifaceted portrait of what our future may hold.
Moloco Earns 2021 SMARTIES Award for Machine Learning & AI Campaign

Esteemed marketing trade association MMA has recognized Moloco as a leader in marketing technology. Moloco , a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for mobile marketers, is thrilled to announce that the company is the recipient of a prestigious 2021 SMARTIES award. Under the Technology channel, Moloco is the silver winner in the Machine Learning and AI category, which awards “campaigns using creative applications of mobile-based intelligent technology.”
Samsung’s new app helps get more out of the S21 Ultra’s telephoto cameras

Samsung has released a new camera app in beta that lets you use Pro Mode across all four of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s rear cameras. That means it’s supported on both telephoto cameras, rather than being limited to just its main and ultrawide sensors. The new Expert RAW app has been released in the South Korean Galaxy Store, but tipster FrontTron has an APK available to download if you’d like to sideload it. It only seems to be available for the S21 Ultra for now, on devices running Android 12.
What is the metaverse? A tech CEO who is helping build it explains

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, got a lot of attention when it renamed itself to reflect its focus on the “metaverse.” But Meta is hardly the only firm building the immersive digital world that could be the next big thing on the internet. One is based in Philadelphia.
Grad students become agents of change with research presentations

Media Contact: Alisa Boswell-Gore | Ag Research Communications Coordinator | 405-744-7115 | alisa.gore@okstate.edu. Publicly presenting their research helps Oklahoma State University students find their professional footing and overcome their fears, according to OSU experts. “Performing the research is certainly an important step in the scientific process,” said Scott Senseman, associate...
New Philly App Launched To Help Kids Deal With Tough Environments, Could It Work In AC?

Atlantic City could take a note or two from a few app developers based in Philadelphia, PA. Sources report that a new app has been created designed to help empower youths who are in the midst of growing up in less than ideal situations. It's called Philly Truce App. 6abc.com shared the story of how the developers came up with the idea to launch an application that would allow for children to speak up and have their voices heard about the trials and tribulations that come with being exposed to things like gun violence and hostile situations at such a young age.
GetBlock: Node Infrastructure and Tools for Building Blockchain Apps

GetBlock nodes provider is a service that empowers decentralized applications (dApps) with API connection to the entire set of mainstream blockchains and smart contract platforms including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon, among others. To perform business operations and move payments to distributed ledgers, a dApp should be tied up...
Adena and OSU Partnering for New Mom & Baby Mobile Health Center

(Jackson) -- In an effort to alleviate barriers pregnant and new mothers face in accessing health care, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, together with Adena Health System under the "Better Starts for All" umbrella, is providing women in Southeast Ohio with prenatal and postpartum care and reproductive health services.
How to Build a Gallery of Streamlit Apps as a Single Web App

Download a free template, pop in multiple Streamlit apps and you’re done. I’ve been playing around with Streamlit for a little while now and have written a handful of experimental apps. While I’m happy enough with them (as far as they go — they are only simple examples), none of them are worthy of a dedicated web page.
OSU alumnus fulfills dream; joins OSUPD ranks

Media Contact: Mack Burke | Editorial Coordinator | 405-744-5540 | mack.burke_iv@okstate.edu. With love for his community and a deep desire to serve, Cole Hammond has always wanted to make a positive difference in the lives of those around him. Now, he’s able to put those feelings into action as a new member of the Oklahoma State University Police Department.
LG Creating Physical And Virtual Experience At CES 2022 To Engage Global Audiences

Longtime CES® exhibitor LG Electronics plans to create a new approach to engaging audiences to experience LG’s latest technology innovations at CES 2022. As always, CES represents the global launchpad for dozens of new LG products. In January 2022, at its traditional location – the 22,000-square-foot booth at the main entrance to the Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center – LG will seamlessly connect visitors from the physical space to LG’s virtual experience leveraging both virtual and augmented reality. Constructed of upcycled, recycled and recyclable materials, the welcoming space will feature a series of kiosks where visitors can experience the best life possible with LG products.
LifeVoxel.AI Raises $5 Million Seed Round for its AI Diagnostic Visualization Platform

LifeVoxel.AI, a San Diego based medical platform for AI and Visualization, today announced it has raised a $5 million seed funding. LifeVoxel’s patented technologies empower instant and ubiquitous access to interactive imaging studies and data, with zero latency and zero client footprint, rendering them at 4K image quality. The platform...
