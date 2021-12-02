OSU App Center competition helps build new ideas

If someone asked you to imagine your life in 10 days, what would you see? And what about 10 years from now—can you picture it just as clearly?. Imagining the future can be hard because our brains aren’t wired to think that far ahead. Speculations, conjectures, and uncertainties make the future a nebulous place. And if we can’t get a clear idea of what our future might look like tomorrow, then how can we make the right decisions today? That question lies at the heart of a dazzling new exhibition called Futures. Opening today inside the long-closed Arts and Industries Building in Washington, D.C., Futures combines more than 150 ideas, objects, and technological innovations, collected from 23 Smithsonian museums and research centers, that paint a multifaceted portrait of what our future may hold.

SCIENCE ・ 15 DAYS AGO