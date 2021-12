Managing one’s own money in today’s world is tricky. Managing credit well opens many opportunities for us including becoming approved for auto and other loans and purchasing a home. Through an innovative game, “My Credit Score, Help or Hurt?” we see exactly how to make credit decisions that will help us reach these goals. Obtaining credit is tempting but costly and dangerous if not handled responsibly. Repairing one’s credit history takes time and patience. By seeking proper guidance, individuals can restore positive credit and enjoy the benefits that an improved credit history can afford them.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO