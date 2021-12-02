ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky football linebacker, Ballard alum Jared Casey enters transfer portal

By Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhKR8_0dCV40r700

LEXINGTON - Former Ballard star Jared Casey is leaving the Kentucky football program.

Casey, a four-star recruit in the class of 2019, entered the transfer portal on Thursday. The Louisville native totaled eight tackles in 11 games this season but had been passed on UK's inside linebacker depth chart by freshmen Trevin Wallace and Martez Thrower.

Casey started his high school career at Trinity before transferring to Ballard before his junior year. He initially committed to Oregon in high school before reopening his recruitment. Louisville was a finalist when he pledged to Kentucky.

Kentucky football:Backup QB Nik Scalzo, star of Netflix show QB1, enters transfer portal again

Rivals.com ranked Casey as the No. 17 outside linebacker prospect in the 2019 class, but he moved from outside linebacker to insider linebacker after his first season at UK.

"Jared is slowly but steadily just kind of staying the course and getting better," inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall said of Casey in September.

In three years at Kentucky, Casey totaled 29 tackles, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry in 25 games.

Casey was a headliner of Kentucky's 2019 signing class that included four graduates of Louisville high schools. Of that group, Casey is the second to leave Kentucky. Doss graduate Shawn'Kel Knight-Goff left the program before ever playing in a game.

Kentucky football bowl projections:Will the Citrus Bowl pick UK? Comparing resumes with Arkansas, Texas A&M

The remaining two Louisville high school signees from the 2019 class are outside linebacker J.J. Weaver, who has developed into one of the team's best pass rushers, and wide receiver Tae Tae Crumes, caught one pass in limited snaps this season.

Casey is the fifth Kentucky player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, following quarterback Nik Scalzo, offensive lineman Jake Pope, running back Travis Tisdale and offensive tackle Naasir Watkins. None of the group played significant major this season.

Email Jon Hale at jahale@courier-journal.com; Follow him on Twitter at @JonHale_CJ.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022. The new intelligence...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Local
Kentucky Football
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus Bowl#Bowl Projections#American Football#Trinity#Rivals Com
NBC News

Why CNN's Chris Cuomo 'indefinite' suspension isn't enough

By and large, journalists realize they have to conduct themselves in certain ways to earn the public's trust. On a personal level, that means behaving ethically. On a professional level, that means adhering to professional journalistic norms, such as truth-telling and avoiding conflicts of interest. The journalism industry has identified...
TV & VIDEOS
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

87
Followers
317
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy