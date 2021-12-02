Kentucky football linebacker, Ballard alum Jared Casey enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON - Former Ballard star Jared Casey is leaving the Kentucky football program.

Casey, a four-star recruit in the class of 2019, entered the transfer portal on Thursday. The Louisville native totaled eight tackles in 11 games this season but had been passed on UK's inside linebacker depth chart by freshmen Trevin Wallace and Martez Thrower.

Casey started his high school career at Trinity before transferring to Ballard before his junior year. He initially committed to Oregon in high school before reopening his recruitment. Louisville was a finalist when he pledged to Kentucky.

Rivals.com ranked Casey as the No. 17 outside linebacker prospect in the 2019 class, but he moved from outside linebacker to insider linebacker after his first season at UK.

"Jared is slowly but steadily just kind of staying the course and getting better," inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall said of Casey in September.

In three years at Kentucky, Casey totaled 29 tackles, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry in 25 games.

Casey was a headliner of Kentucky's 2019 signing class that included four graduates of Louisville high schools. Of that group, Casey is the second to leave Kentucky. Doss graduate Shawn'Kel Knight-Goff left the program before ever playing in a game.

The remaining two Louisville high school signees from the 2019 class are outside linebacker J.J. Weaver, who has developed into one of the team's best pass rushers, and wide receiver Tae Tae Crumes, caught one pass in limited snaps this season.

Casey is the fifth Kentucky player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, following quarterback Nik Scalzo, offensive lineman Jake Pope, running back Travis Tisdale and offensive tackle Naasir Watkins. None of the group played significant major this season.

Email Jon Hale at jahale@courier-journal.com; Follow him on Twitter at @JonHale_CJ.