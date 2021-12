This is my fifth vegan Christmas meal offering, and each year I worry that it will be impossible. The fear kicks in: how to make something special and joyful enough to warrant a place on your Christmas table? Something that works across the generations, but also alongside other dishes (and doesn’t scare the bejesus out of the cook)? I don’t know if I’ve succeeded, but, personally, there’s nothing quite like seeing a large roasted pumpkin bearing treasure hit the festive table. I’m excited to share this one with you: my Christmas pumpkin stuffed with a luscious, savoury mixture of nuts, herbs and mushrooms.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO