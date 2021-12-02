ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dundee United announce stand closure as Celtic clash gets go-ahead

Dundee United’s encounter with Celtic will go ahead on Sunday with the Jerry Kerr Stand closed.

Storm Arwen caused damage to the stand last Friday night and Dundee City Council temporarily closed the road outside.

Some reports claimed Sunday’s cinch Premiership game was in doubt because of safety reasons, but the game will take place with a reduced capacity.

A United statement read: “Following our statement earlier this week regarding the Storm Arwen damage to the Jerry Kerr Stand roof and having subsequently commissioned professional assessment of the damages, we have reluctantly taken the decision to close the Jerry Kerr Stand for Sunday’s fixture versus Celtic due to ongoing safety concerns.

“Work has been ongoing since the weekend in an attempt to ensure the stand could be used by spectators but due to the extent of the damage and concerns remaining regarding the risk to spectators, we have been advised by the structural engineering company in conjunction with Dundee City Council Building Standards to close the stand for this fixture.

“Celtic supporters who have been allocated tickets in this stand will receive a full refund. Celtic Football Club will manage the refund process and will communicate directly with those supporters affected.

“To this end, we thank all refunded supporters for their understanding and state clearly they should not travel to Tannadice for this game.”

