ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

A Virtual Town Hall Sponsored by: Axela Technologies

cooperatornews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cooperator Events Presents a Virtual Town Hall: Budget or Lose It - Maintaining Optimal Cash Flow in Your Community Association. Sponsored by Axela Technologies. Raising assessments is never a popular move...

cooperatornews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Cheyenne Post

REMINDER: Virtual Town Hall on American Rescue Plan Proposals set for Friday

Members of Governor Gordon’s Cabinet will hold a public Virtual Town Hall at 1 pm on Friday, December 3 to discuss American Rescue Plan (ARP) proposals currently under consideration. Governor Gordon announced on Nov. 19 that there are more than $3 billion in proposals that the Strike Team is evaluating. Many of these proposals will not qualify for the $1 billion of ARP funds, but could qualify for other one-time funds or be funded through the new Infrastructure funding package.
HEALTH
seaislenews.com

Town Hall Meeting to Focus on Proposed Community Center

Mayor Leonard Desiderio invites Sea Isle City residents and property owners to attend a Town Hall Meeting on Saturday, Dec. 4, to outline the city’s plans for a Community Center on the site of the former public school at 4501 Park Road. The Town Hall Meeting will begin at 10...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
cityofgoleta.org

Virtual Town Hall: Platform Holly Update on December 8

Please join the State Lands Commission and the City of Goleta on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. for a virtual Town Hall about the well plug and abandonment work at Platform Holly. Platform Holly, an offshore oil platform in Santa Barbara County, is one of four remaining offshore oil platforms in state waters. Well plug and abandonment on Platform Holly resumed in October of this year — 528 days after the pandemic shut down this work. This Town Hall is an opportunity for the public to engage with Commission staff and the City of Goleta about the well plug and abandonment work and eventual decommissioning of Platform Holly.
GOLETA, CA
techwire.net

Technology Department Schedules Virtual Vendor Forum

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. The California Department of Technology has scheduled its next virtual CDT Vendor Forum for Dec. 8. The department presents the events periodically as a way of sharing news and updates with the vendor community and to gather feedback from those doing business in technology with state government.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axela Technologies#Community Association
bgindependentmedia.org

Not In Our Town BG to meet virtually on Thursday

The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually, on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 3 to 4:30 p.m. Please use the following information to join the meeting:. Join Zoom Meeting. https://bgsu-edu.zoom.us/j/84055736056?pwd=SkN1VHR6TzNubGJTdWJCZlRnMFFOQT09. Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056. Passcode: 946533. The gathering is open to...
POLITICS
WGRZ TV

Friday Town Hall Segment Three

Trini Ross is the new U-S Attorney for the western district of new York. She is also the first African American woman to oversee that office.
POLITICS
thecricket.com

Manchester Town Hall

Manchester Town Hall is Open to the Public: Masks and social distancing are required. Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. The Board of Health is requiring employees and the public to wear masks in Town of Essex...
POLITICS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Wendell celebrates Town Hall groundbreaking

WENDELL — Town leaders broke ground Monday for construction of a new Wendell Town Hall. Town commis... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WENDELL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mountainhousecsd.org

Town Hall Closed

The Town Hall will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, Thanksgiving Holiday. From everyone with the Mountain House Community Services District we hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving.
POLITICS
securitymagazine.com

IIFX to host virtual town hall on fan behavior in December

The Innovation Institute for Fan Experience (IIFX) will host a virtual town hall titled “Fan Behavior Challenges and Solutions” on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CDT. Leading executives who are successfully producing live events will answer questions and share their best processes and technology practices. Learn how they are creating a safe and secure experience resulting in increased fan participation and revenue.
TECHNOLOGY
middletownri.com

Town Hall Thanksgiving News

Town Hall closes Wednesday at noon for the Thanksgiving holiday. The building is scheduled to reopen Monday, Nov. 29 at 8 am. Celebrate the holiday safely and responsibly.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
tremontoncity.org

Rivers Edge – Town Hall Presentation

Tremonton City Officials held a town hall meeting to address questions regarding the Rivers Edge proposed development near the cross roads. Box Elder School District and Tremonton City presented on the state of affairs with in its respective organization. After the presentations, Tremonton City officials stayed and were available for questions.
TREMONTON, UT
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Public Virtual Town Hall meeting to discuss ARPA funds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A virtual town hall meeting will take place on Friday at 1 pm in the Capitol. This meeting will include members of the Governor’s strike team. “We really do hope that people will get engaged, there’s that online comment form on the governor’s website,...
POLITICS
wyo4news.com

Wyoming public Virtual Town Hall concerning ARP Funds to be held today

December 3, 2021 — From Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s Office. Members of Governor Gordon’s Cabinet will hold a public Virtual Town Hall at 1 pm on Friday, December 3 to discuss American Rescue Plan (ARP) proposals currently under consideration. Governor Gordon announced on Nov. 19 that there are more than $3 billion in proposals that the Strike Team is evaluating. Many of these proposals will not qualify for the $1 billion of ARP funds but could qualify for other one-time funds or be funded through the new Infrastructure funding package.
WYOMING STATE
Chronicle

19th District Lawmakers to Host Virtual Town Hall Jan. 15

State Reps. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, and Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet, and Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, are inviting 19th District residents to join them for a one-hour virtual town hall meeting on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 4 p.m. Those who would like to participate must register in advance for the conference. Lawmakers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newcanaanite.com

Town To Dig Up Front Steps of Town Hall, Install Concrete Foundation

The front steps of Town Hall have been shifting due to a problem with their foundation, officials say, and it appears to be creating a drainage issue that’s affecting a wall of the 1909 structure. Town officials “are trying to find exactly where that water is penetrating through the wall”...
NEW CANAAN, CT
thetabernaclejournal.com

Committee Dithers As Town Hall Crumbles

Our committee has been talking about the future of Tabernacle’s office facilities and public works since, at least, 2013 when it acquired the old TRS building on Hawkin Road. But they’ve never done anything about it. Now we have an emergency. The township’s architect, Scott England, announced at the October...
TABERNACLE, NJ
wrrnetwork.com

ARP Funding subject of a virtual Town Hall today from Governor’s Office

Members of Governor Gordon’s Cabinet will hold a public Virtual Town Hall at 1 pm this afternoon, December 3 to discuss American Rescue Plan (ARP) proposals currently under consideration. Governor Gordon announced on Nov. 19 that there are more than $3 billion in proposals that the Strike Team is evaluating. Many of these proposals will not qualify for the $1 billion of ARP funds, but could qualify for other one-time funds or be funded through the new Infrastructure funding package.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy