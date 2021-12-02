A Virtual Town Hall Sponsored by: Axela Technologies

Please join the State Lands Commission and the City of Goleta on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. for a virtual Town Hall about the well plug and abandonment work at Platform Holly. Platform Holly, an offshore oil platform in Santa Barbara County, is one of four remaining offshore oil platforms in state waters. Well plug and abandonment on Platform Holly resumed in October of this year — 528 days after the pandemic shut down this work. This Town Hall is an opportunity for the public to engage with Commission staff and the City of Goleta about the well plug and abandonment work and eventual decommissioning of Platform Holly.

