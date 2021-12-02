Billie Eilish named PETA's 'Person of the Year'

Out with the old, in with the new! As the New Year slowly approaches, Billie Eilish is getting ready for a fresh start by going back to her dark roots. The 19-year-old singer shared a photo of her brunette locks on Instagram, writing, "Miss me?" On Billie's Instagram Story she added a photo of just her bangs, teasing fans with the caption: "guess what." It's safe to say the Grammy winner's fans are loving the darker 'do. Her followers left an assortment of adoring emojis under her pic, clearly left speechless at the sight of her new look. Claudia Sulewski, who is dating Billie's brother Finneas, commented, "Insane." Prior to this...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO